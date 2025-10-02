ExchangeDEX+
Track how BlockDAG's deal with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team pushes its presale to nearly $420M. See why traders are rushing to accumulate BDAG with entry at just $0.0015.

Nearly $420M Raised and Counting: Why BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Hottest Crypto to Buy Now

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 19:00
BlockDAG7357357 3

Almost $420 million raised. More than 26.6 billion coins sold. A current batch price of just $0.0015, even though the original Batch 31 price sits at $0.03. BlockDAG is no longer just another Layer 1 blockchain in presale; it is now the Official Partner of BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team.

With this strategic sponsorship and a 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the best long-term crypto investments in the market today. The Singapore reveal at Raffles Hotel made it official: blockchain has entered the world of motorsport, and BlockDAG is leading the way.

Where Speed and Chain Meet

BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is more than a brand placement. It is a cultural statement that connects blockchain performance with real-world speed. Alpine is not just another racing team; it’s part of a global phenomenon watched by hundreds of millions. With its name now on race cars, fan simulators, and event booths, BlockDAG is expanding its visibility to audiences far beyond crypto communities.

While most blockchain projects rely on whitepapers and protocol tweaks to stay relevant, BlockDAG has secured something more enduring: emotional connection through high-octane sports.

blockdag636 3

This level of exposure turns a technical protocol into a relatable brand. It’s a rare quality in the blockchain space and one that matters when evaluating the best long term crypto investments. Visibility, after all, translates into legitimacy.

Singapore Launch Event: Substance Behind the Style

The announcement wasn’t made quietly. In Singapore, BlockDAG hosted a full-day conference and cocktail reception at the iconic Raffles Hotel. The event wasn’t limited to developers and insiders; it included community members, thought leaders, and media outlets. With its Chief Marketing Officer sharing the stage with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team show car, BlockDAG proved that its ambitions are not just digital but deeply rooted in cultural relevance.

The event served multiple functions. It validated BlockDAG’s credibility among current token holders. It showed that the team could execute both on-chain and off-chain strategies. And it delivered a message to the broader market: BlockDAG isn’t a speculative asset waiting for utility. It’s already building it, through presence, partnerships, and real-world impact.

For long-term crypto holders, this kind of execution separates projects with staying power from short-term plays. And as the presale continues to gather momentum, the Alpine sponsorship adds a visible milestone to BlockDAG’s narrative.

Presale Stats Signal Long-Term Confidence

Holders who entered BlockDAG in its earliest phases have seen up to 2900% ROI so far. The current batch price is $0.0015, while the confirmed launch price sits at $0.03. That makes the upside potential hard to ignore, especially when considering the coin’s tangible progress.

chart2462

BlockDAG has raised nearly $420 million in presale funding. More than 26.6 billion coins have already been sold. These numbers do not reflect hype; they reflect conversion, confidence, and community growth. With each new development, the project cements its place among the best long term crypto investments of 2025.

The presale’s phased structure is also built with long-term gains in mind. Instead of quick launches and pump-and-dump volatility, BlockDAG is carefully scaling community growth alongside utility development. 

Cultural Legitimacy Meets Technical Ambition

There’s a reason BlockDAG is attracting attention not just from crypto analysts but also from sports fans and global media. It represents a new kind of blockchain, one that knows branding is as critical as bandwidth. While its DAG architecture enables technical scalability, it’s the Alpine partnership that will keep the name top of mind in global conversations.

blockdag46246 1

That dual focus is exactly what qualifies BlockDAG as one of the best long term crypto investments on the table today. It’s not trying to ride temporary narratives. It’s creating traction that is sustainable, visible, and rooted in partnerships that bring value far beyond speculative gains.

Quick Recap

BlockDAG has turned speculation into strategy. With almost $420 million raised, 26.6 billion coins sold, a presale price of just $0.0015, and a marketing footprint that now includes one of Formula 1®’s most recognized teams, it stands apart. The Singapore launch event solidified its intent to become more than just a protocol; it aims to be a globally recognized brand.For holders seeking the best long term crypto investments, BlockDAG presents a unique mix: solid financial metrics, institutional-grade partnerships, and cultural reach. The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership is more than an endorsement. It’s proof that blockchain can enter the mainstream, not just through code, but through experience, emotion, and presence. And for BlockDAG, this is only the starting line.

BlockDAG 7257357 1

