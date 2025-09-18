New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 00:30
Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive.

That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena with bold ambitions. To truly see where the future of meme coins might head, let’s take a closer look at how Dogecoin stacks up, and why Layer Brett is winning over the crowd.

Dogecoin ETF race heats up but questions linger on growth

Rex Shares and Osprey filed for a Dogecoin ETF under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a path that speeds up approval. While trading was expected to start last week, Bloomberg analysts now highlight September 18, 2025, as the next key date. 

Bitwise entered the race in January with Coinbase Custody managing DOGE and BNY Mellon handling cash, though the SEC has delayed its review until November 12, 2025. Grayscale re-filed in August to convert its DOGE Trust into a spot ETF, with decisions likely slipping into late 2025, while 21Shares’ April application faces deadlines into early 2026.

The SEC is currently reviewing over 90 crypto ETF applications, including Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. Should Rex Shares or Osprey secure approval first, Dogecoin could gain a powerful new growth driver.

However, even with multiple ETF applications in play, Dogecoin’s price performance tells a more tempered story. After reaching an ATH of $0.7376 in May 2021, it now trades around $0.2602 with a market cap near $40 billion. 

That stability reflects its maturity compared to smaller tokens, but it also raises doubts about future growth. For many investors, the question is becoming harder to ignore: has the meme king already peaked, and is it time for something new?

Layer Brett: The robot meme coin with real utility

Enter Layer Brett, a project that isn’t just riding meme energy but building a purpose driven Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. With a quirky robot mascot already catching eyes online, Brett positions itself as the fresh face of meme culture, one that blends fun with tangible blockchain improvements.

Unlike Dogecoin, Brett was designed to avoid congestion and inefficiencies. By leveraging Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers near instant transactions and ultra low gas fees, about $0.0001 per trade. These practical features make it attractive to a new wave of investors seeking both scalability and entertainment in one package.

The presale has already raised more than $3.7 million, with a token price of just $0.0058. Early participants can stake tokens and potentially earn sky high rewards, with coverage citing mouth-watering APYs. These incentives, alongside community focused tokenomics, show Layer Brett is serious about rewarding early backers.

Of course, the project is careful to remind everyone: “$LBRETT is not an investment vehicle.” Still, the excitement surrounding this robot meme coin suggests that traders believe it could be the next big breakout. With no KYC requirements and full control in the hands of its community, Brett feels refreshingly bold.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is changing, and Layer Brett looks ready to set the tone. While Dogecoin remains a legend, its best days of exponential growth may be behind it. Brett’s blend of Ethereum Layer 2 performance, staking rewards, and playful branding creates a unique mix of utility and hype.

At $0.0058, the presale offers one of the lowest entry points among serious blockchain projects. With growing community momentum, this low cap crypto gem could be the fresh alternative investors have been waiting for.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0058!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.16-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,597.28-0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-1.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12685+0.15%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.23%
Union
U$0.009252-7.14%
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
