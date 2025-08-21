New Meme Coin PEPENODE Presale Lets You Build Virtual Rigs and Earn $PEPE

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/08/21 17:44
Most crypto presales feel like sitting in a quiet waiting room; you buy your tokens, close the tab, and then wait for weeks or months before anything happens.

PEPENODE is different because the moment you join, you step into a virtual mining world where you can start building, earning, and competing right away.

Instead of staring at a countdown timer, you can set up virtual Miner Nodes, upgrade facilities, and climb a leaderboard that rewards the most active players.

There is even the fun of earning meme coins along the way. Early adopters are not just buying tokens here; they are creating value before the official launch even happens.

From Tokens to Virtual Mining Rigs Right From the Presale

Once you join the presale, the mining game begins. You get access to a digital dashboard where you can purchase Miner Nodes and upgrade facilities to boost your hash power. Every new node you add and every upgrade you make increases your mining strength.

It feels more like a resource-building game than a traditional staking platform; your mining rig is entirely virtual, but the sense of progress and ownership is very real.

The best part is that these assets will carry over after the Token Generation Event, so what you build now will still matter once the mining goes on-chain.

Right now, the mining game runs off-chain for speed and accessibility, but after the Token Generation Event, all gameplay will move on-chain. This shift will introduce NFT-based upgrades, expanded mechanics, and full transparency on mining activity.

All the progress you make during the presale carries over, so early participants will start with a significant advantage when the on-chain phase begins.

Mining in PEPENODE is not just about collecting the project’s token; the game rewards top-performing miners with popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN. Your mining performance during the presale directly affects how much you can earn in these extra bonuses.

It is a lighthearted twist that taps into the huge meme coin market while also giving participants more reasons to stay active. This combines fun and value in a way that keeps players engaged and talking about the project long before launch day.

Early Adopters Get the Strongest Nodes

There is another reason to get in early: the tiered node system means the first buyers get access to more powerful Miner Nodes. These early nodes mine faster and bring in more rewards, giving early participants a noticeable head start.

That advantage does not just apply during the presale; once the game moves on-chain, stronger nodes will continue to produce more over time, making early decisions even more valuable.

PEPENODE keeps track of every miner and shows the results on a live leaderboard. It works like online games where rankings change in real time, which makes it exciting to follow.

The top players get extra rewards, so there is always a reason to keep mining, upgrading, and checking progress. This makes the presale feel like a daily competition instead of just a single purchase.

Deflationary Burns That Create Scarcity

Every time you spend $PEPENODE on new nodes or upgrades, 70% of those tokens are permanently burned, meaning they are removed from circulation for good. These burns happen during the presale itself, reducing supply even before the token starts trading.

For long-term supporters, this built-in scarcity can be a strong value driver, and it rewards active participation while tightening overall supply.

A Fair and Accessible Presale for Everyone: How to Join

Why just hold tokens when you can mine, compete, and earn before the launch? The PEPENODE presale offers a chance to turn the waiting period into a rewarding and game-like experience.

PEPENODE is taking a community-first approach; there are no private rounds or insider allocations, so everyone gets the same access from the start. It also has anti-bot measures that make it harder for automated accounts to grab early spots, and purchases require simple manual steps to keep things fair.

The presale lets you pay with ETH, BNB, USDT, or even a card, so joining is simple. You just need to fund a wallet like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or WalletConnect, or use a card if you prefer.

Next, visit the official PEPENODE website and connect your wallet. Choose how much you want to buy and select the “Buy and Stake” option if you want to start earning immediately. Confirm the transaction, and then you are ready to begin mining and climbing the leaderboard.

VISIT THE PEPENODE ECOSYSTEM

  Website   |    Telegram   |    X (Twitter)

The post New Meme Coin PEPENODE Presale Lets You Build Virtual Rigs and Earn $PEPE appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
