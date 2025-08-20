Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

Key Takeaways

Nexo has launched an in-app AI Assistant that provides real-time crypto account and market insights.

The AI Assistant ensures user privacy and relies on multiple data sources for personalized responses.

Nexo, a prominent digital asset service provider, has unveiled its AI Assistant, a new chat-based feature that lets users inquire about real-time market updates and account analytics.

Integrated directly into Nexo’s mobile app, the new feature gives users instant access to information about crypto prices, trading trends, earned interest, and market news.

Designed for personalization, AI Assistant delivers tailored insights based on each user’s account data.

The system draws data from multiple sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account data, real-time crypto market feeds, the platform’s Help Center, and educational resources like Investopedia.

The feature is accessible across most app screens through a sliding notch for iOS users or the Nexo logo for Android users. It is currently in public beta.

Nexo states that the company is committed to maintaining user privacy. The AI Assistant does not collect personal information such as email addresses or phone numbers.

The launch follows Nexo’s earlier debut of AI News Summary, which delivers daily condensed crypto news through app notifications.

The platform, which has processed $371 billion and managed over $11 billion in assets, has served clients in more than 200 jurisdictions since its launch in 2018.