OCC Terminates Compliance Order Against Anchorage Digital

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Decrypt, that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced the termination of its cease and desist consent order against crypto bank Anchorage Digital. The order was issued in 2022 due to compliance procedures failing to cover anti-money laundering regulations. Anchorage Digital has now met the relevant compliance requirements, and the OCC has determined that the order is no longer necessary. Anchorage provides custody services for BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.