Optimism Taps Flashbots to Supercharge OP Stack Sequencing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.451-3.27%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03255-2.66%
GET
GET$0.010064+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144-1.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021444-3.65%
OP
OP$0.715-1.65%

Optimism is teaming up with Flashbots to revamp how transactions get processed across its OP Stack ecosystem, aiming to make some of Ethereum’s most popular layer-2 networks faster and more customizable.

The partnership centers on sequencing, the behind-the-scenes process that determines how quickly a transaction confirms, which trades are prioritized, and how much users ultimately pay. Optimism says Flashbots’ infrastructure, which is already responsible for building more than 90% of Ethereum’s blocks, will now bring near-instant confirmations and user-friendly transaction ordering to every chain in the so-called Superchain.

This matters because the OP Stack underpins more than 60% of all Ethereum layer 2 activity, the Optimism team claims, including some of the most well-known layer-2 chains like Base, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Soneium. Until now, advanced sequencing features such as ultra-fast settlement, frontrunning protection and custom compliance rules were only available to the largest chains with resources to build them in-house. With Flashbots on board, those features will be available via tools for any project building on Optimism’s OP stack.

Flashbots is best known for its work on MEV, or maximal extractable value, where its MEV-Boost tool has reshaped how blocks are produced.

Some of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is already live on OP Stack chains: Base and Unichain use “Flashblocks” to deliver block times as low as 200 milliseconds, while Unichain and World Chain are experimenting with verifiable transaction ordering and priority blockspace, which proves transactions are ordered fairly and prevents frontrunning.

In the coming months, Optimism and Flashbots plan to roll out the flashblocks and advanced sequencing R&D to Optimism’s mainnet and other chains using the OP Stack.

“With Flashbots as a core technology partner, we’re accelerating the roadmap for fast, cheap, and customizable sequencing across the OP Stack,” said Sam McIngvale, head of product at OP Labs. “This is part of our broader mission: giving builders the freedom to design their chains their way, with infrastructure that’s open, flexible, and battle-tested in production.”

Read more: Optimism’s Jing Wang and the Widely Adopted OP Stack

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/21/optimism-taps-flashbots-to-supercharge-op-stack-sequencing

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 21st that the Zora platform has officially launched Vidz, a short video feature that allows users to watch, trade, and discover short video content from curated creators within the app. This feature aims to enhance the user experience and supports double-clicking to watch and interact.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002107+0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00146+22.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02144-3.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/21 23:04
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$183.16-2.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.06536+1.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.231797-10.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that Meta has signed a six-year cloud computing service agreement with Google, valued at over $10 billion. Meta will utilize Google Cloud's server, storage, and network services, primarily to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure. Previously, Meta relied primarily on AWS and Microsoft Azure, and this partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-related products.</p>
SIX
SIX$0.0215-1.64%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002107+0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00146+22.68%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 09:11
Share

Trending News

More

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

State Street Bank integrates JPMorgan Chase's Digital Debt Services to advance blockchain-based debt securities custody

SEC Appoints Margaret Ryan as New Director of Enforcement