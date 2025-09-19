Over 343 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Details

A massive transfer of Dogecoin (DOGE) worth roughly $95.95 million was spotted on-chain Thursday, with blockchain tracker Whale Alert reporting that 343.3 million DOGE moved from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The alert, which published the raw transaction details and USD estimate, added fuel to an already active trading day for the memecoin.

Whale Alert’s feed recorded the transfer and logged the notional USD value alongside the token amount, the kind of whale-sized movement market watchers pay attention to because of the potential for short-term liquidity shifts or signalling by large holders. The tracker’s public feed lists the transaction and places it among other large crypto transfers reported the same day.

Large transfers like this are noteworthy for several reasons. If funds are moving to an exchange, it can signal selling pressure coming to market. And, if funds are moving off the exchange (to cold storage or a custodial wallet), it’s often read as accumulation/long-term holding. Moreover, when both source and destination are labeled unknown, on-chain sleuths must wait for further address-tagging or subsequent movements to clarify intent, meaning immediate interpretation is speculative.

As of writing this article, Dogecoin is trading around $0.28, having gained roughly ~5% in 24 hours. Moreover, the memecoin continues to see elevated activity and volume. The DOGE market has been unusually lively recently amid broader memecoin interest and institutional product developments.

Dogecoin ETF Buzz

Notably, there are reports of the potential launch/approval of a Dogecoin-backed ETF product this week, a development traders say could be lifting demand and bringing in new flows that change how large transfers are interpreted. That institutional attention may be one reason whale moves prompt sharper on-chain scrutiny than usual.

Overall, Whale Alert’s report confirms a very large DOGE on-chain transfer, but because both wallets are currently labeled “unknown,” the move is ambiguous. It’s the kind of transaction that deserves watching (and verification) rather than an immediate alarm. It could be an internal shuffle, custody reallocation, or a prelude to market activity. Traders will be watching price action and subsequent on-chain flows to draw firmer conclusions.