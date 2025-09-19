Over 343 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Details

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 06:30
NEAR
NEAR$3.243+14.83%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27972-1.35%
dogecoin

A massive transfer of Dogecoin (DOGE) worth roughly $95.95 million was spotted on-chain Thursday, with blockchain tracker Whale Alert reporting that 343.3 million DOGE moved from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The alert, which published the raw transaction details and USD estimate, added fuel to an already active trading day for the memecoin.

Whale Alert’s feed recorded the transfer and logged the notional USD value alongside the token amount, the kind of whale-sized movement market watchers pay attention to because of the potential for short-term liquidity shifts or signalling by large holders. The tracker’s public feed lists the transaction and places it among other large crypto transfers reported the same day.

Large transfers like this are noteworthy for several reasons. If funds are moving to an exchange, it can signal selling pressure coming to market. And, if funds are moving off the exchange (to cold storage or a custodial wallet), it’s often read as accumulation/long-term holding. Moreover, when both source and destination are labeled unknown, on-chain sleuths must wait for further address-tagging or subsequent movements to clarify intent, meaning immediate interpretation is speculative.

As of writing this article, Dogecoin is trading around $0.28, having gained roughly ~5% in 24 hours. Moreover, the memecoin continues to see elevated activity and volume. The DOGE market has been unusually lively recently amid broader memecoin interest and institutional product developments.

Dogecoin ETF Buzz

Notably, there are reports of the potential launch/approval of a Dogecoin-backed ETF product this week, a development traders say could be lifting demand and bringing in new flows that change how large transfers are interpreted. That institutional attention may be one reason whale moves prompt sharper on-chain scrutiny than usual.

Overall, Whale Alert’s report confirms a very large DOGE on-chain transfer, but because both wallets are currently labeled “unknown,” the move is ambiguous. It’s the kind of transaction that deserves watching (and verification) rather than an immediate alarm. It could be an internal shuffle, custody reallocation, or a prelude to market activity. Traders will be watching price action and subsequent on-chain flows to draw firmer conclusions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options