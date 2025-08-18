Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.

PANews reported on August 18th that Whale Alert monitoring showed that in the past 10 minutes, a large amount of funds were transferred from unknown wallets to the OKEX exchange, including 652,228,192 USDT (worth approximately US$653.6 million) and a total of 17,157,570 OKB (worth approximately US$2.06 billion). The largest amount was 8,818,097 OKB (approximately US$1 billion).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.