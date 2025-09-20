The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different.  Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, […] The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different.  Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, […] The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 04:30
The conversation around the Pepe coin price has turned cautious, with many analysts warning of a possible decline in the coming years. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins by market cap, new projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are offering something different. 

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett combines speed, scalability, and staking rewards in a way older tokens can’t. Its crypto presale is live at $0.0058, with rewards around 692% APY and close to $4 million already raised.

Where Pepe stands today

Pepe (PEPE) is trading at about $0.00001102, with a market cap of around $4.63 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of more than $750 million. Its all-time high was $0.00002825 in December 2024, meaning it’s down over 60% since then. With more than 420 trillion tokens in circulation, supply pressure remains a major factor for price action.

The Pepe coin price has always been sentiment-driven, thriving on community buzz and social media waves. But as newer meme coins push into utility-driven models, PEPE risks being left behind if it doesn’t evolve beyond hype.

Why Layer Brett is getting attention

Nobody is watching Layer Brett ($LBRETT) just because it’s sitting at $0.0058 in presale. The real hype is about what it’s building. As an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it offers transaction speeds much faster than Ethereum and fees that drop to fractions of a cent. This makes it far more scalable and usable than older meme tokens.

The project has already raised about $3,7M in its presale, and early stakers are locking in rewards of roughly 692% APY. More importantly, its social presence is exploding, with a community-first approach that includes a $1 million giveaway and gamified staking features on the horizon.

Market mood: PEPE vs $LBRETT

The current Pepe coin price still reflects strong community enthusiasm. PEPE sits in the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of more than $4.5 billion. Its resilience shows that meme power alone can hold value, but the lack of deeper utility keeps long-term predictions uncertain.

Layer Brett, meanwhile, has built strong early traction. Its presale has raised close to $4 million and includes a $1 million giveaway campaign to boost adoption. By positioning itself as both fun and functional, Layer Brett is quickly gaining recognition as one of the more interesting new crypto coins of 2025.

Technical analysis and price trends

For PEPE, recent performance has been volatile. The Pepe coin price has bounced up and down depending on market sentiment, with social media activity playing a big role. Analysts expect it could decline by more than 20% in 2026 if momentum weakens.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still in presale at $0.0058. That makes its price less about short-term charts and more about early adoption and presale demand. With such a small market cap compared to PEPE, even modest inflows could drive major gains once it launches.

Price predictions

Analysts looking at the Pepe coin price warn that without utility upgrades, PEPE could struggle to maintain its value, especially as competition grows. A 20% drop in 2026 is one scenario being discussed.

Layer Brett offers the opposite outlook. Backed by Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, staking rewards of nearly 692%, and low-cost transactions, it has the fundamentals to grow rapidly. For investors hunting for the next meme token with utility, $LBRETT is positioned as a high-upside option.

Conclusion: Meme hype vs. real utility

PEPE has already proven the power of meme energy, but the Pepe coin price may face pressure if market enthusiasm fades. Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers a fresh alternative, combining meme appeal with the scalability of Ethereum Layer 2. 

Don’t sleep on this meme token. It’s an opportunity that’s hard to ignore. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pepe Coin Price Set To Nose Dive Over 20% In 2026 But Layer Brett Could See Exponential Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

