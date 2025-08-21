Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/21 00:28
RealLink
REAL$0.05209+2.64%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001254+2.87%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002547-2.60%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001115-14.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00276+31.61%

The 2025 bull run is shaping up to be one of the most explosive in crypto history, and meme coins are once again commanding attention.

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked the market with a 26,000% surge, minting instant millionaires and carving its place among the most iconic meme tokens ever launched.

Fast forward to today, the stage looks very different. Shiba Inu still enjoys strong community backing, but a new challenger Pepeto (PEPETO) is entering with real infrastructure, audited security, and growing whale interest that could push it ahead in this cycle.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025

At the moment, Shiba Inu trades around $0.00001227, holding steady after years of sideways action. Its community loyalty is its greatest strength, ensuring SHIB remains relevant even without massive price swings. Many analysts argue SHIB could post moderate gains if Bitcoin dominance drops and liquidity rotates into altcoins, potentially giving its long-term holders a decent boost.

Yet Shiba Inu faces major hurdles. Its enormous supply continues to suppress price growth, and the hype that once drove its parabolic run has cooled considerably. Despite ecosystem additions like Shibarium, the pace of innovation hasn’t been strong enough to spark another frenzy.

Even in optimistic scenarios, SHIB looks more like a stable recovery coin than the rocket it was in 2021. A 2x or 3x climb is still realistic, but the chances of another 100x blowout appear slim.

For loyal holders, SHIB represents brand strength and stability. But for traders chasing asymmetric upside, it may no longer be the top pick.

Why Pepeto Could Be the Meme Coin Breakout of 2025

Pepeto enters the market with both hype and substance. Built on Ethereum, it combines meme culture with real solutions that directly target trader frustrations:

  • •PepetoSwap: A zero-fee decentralized exchange designed for heavy trading volume without draining profits.
  • •PepetoBridge: A secure, direct cross-chain transfer system that cuts out risky third-party services.
  • •Staking Program: Already live during presale, offering a massive 242% APY, rewarding holders before the official launch.
  • •Fair Tokenomics: No team wallets, no trading tax, and smart contracts audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, giving investors peace of mind.

At today’s presale price of $0.000000148, Pepeto offers one of the cheapest entry points in the market. A $2,500 allocation secures about 16.9 billion tokens, creating the kind of exposure that could deliver life-changing upside. If Pepeto captures even a fraction of SHIB’s 2021 performance, early buyers could be looking at six or even seven-figure gains.

And unlike SHIB’s early rise, Pepeto isn’t starting from scratch. Whales are already accumulating, institutions are more active in meme coin markets, and its presale has raised over $6 million, showing serious demand before listings even begin.

Pepeto vs Shiba: The Key Difference

  • •Shiba Inu: Built on history, branding, and one of the biggest communities in crypto. It remains a stable, recognized name but offers more gradual growth potential.
  • •Pepeto: The new wave combining narrative power with working utilities, audited contracts, and whale-driven hype. It fixes problems like high fees and risky transfers, making it more than just a meme.

Shiba Inu may deliver steady gains, but Pepeto is set up for explosiveness exactly the kind of asymmetric upside traders seek in bull markets.

BUY PEPETO NOW FROM THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Final Takeaway

The 2025 bull run will not reward all meme coins equally. Shiba Inu will always be remembered for its legendary 2021 run, but its biggest fireworks may already be history.

Pepeto, however, is arriving at the perfect moment fusing meme culture with real blockchain infrastructure and a presale entry point accessible to both retail and whales.

For those scanning the market for the best presale to buy now, Pepeto stands out as the meme coin most likely to define 2025’s breakout story.

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

 

\n

\ \ \

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Enter Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe, play Moondrop, and compete for a 1,000,000 GLMR pool with verified onchain scores.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04981+18.39%
Moonbeam
GLMR$0.07617+3.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002681-6.58%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/21 03:50
Share
Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2.541+4.13%
Solana
SOL$187.57+5.96%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004853+2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Share
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.009509+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10403+3.97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005422+10.00%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
Share

Trending News

More

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour