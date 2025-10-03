Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge

Pi Coin investors may be hoping for an October rebound, but the charts suggest otherwise. After slipping nearly 24% month-on-month, the Pi Coin price is still stuck near $0.26.

Flat trading over the past week shows little strength, leaving one key support between stability and another sharp correction.

Market Chatter Fades, Hinting At Weakness

Pi Coin is starting October with less attention from traders. Mentions across the market, what analysts call social dominance, have dropped from 0.234% on September 26 to just 0.07% by October 3.

While not the lowest of the month, yet, it is close to late-September levels that marked turning points before sharp declines.

Pi Coin Price And Social Dominance: Santiment

This pattern has played out before. When dominance hit a local low on September 19, the Pi Coin price tumbled from $0.36 to $0.26 within days. A similar reaction followed the September 14 dip. With chatter drying up again, the coin looks exposed to another round of selling pressure.

Volume Signals Echo The Same Story

Quiet markets usually show up in trading volume as well, and Pi Coin is no exception. Recent activity is flashing yellow on Wyckoff volume — a form of volume spread analysis that highlights whether buyers or sellers are slowly taking control.

Pi Coin Price And Volume: TradingView

In past rallies, the bars shifted into blue or green, showing buyers were regaining strength. Extended yellow or red phases, however, have almost always lined up with deeper corrections.

Right now, the yellow bars confirm what social dominance already suggests: buyers are losing ground, and sellers are starting to press harder. Unless volume flips back to stronger buyer signals (blue to green shift), the Pi Coin price will likely stay weak.

Pi Coin Price At Make-Or-Break Support

The 12-hour chart ties these signals together. Pi Coin is moving inside a descending triangle, a bearish setup where price keeps making lower highs while testing the same support. Momentum isn’t helping either.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which tracks buying and selling strength, has inched higher while the price has made lower highs. This mismatch shows that even when momentum tries to recover, sellers remain in control.

Pi Coin Price Analysis: TradingView

If $0.25 breaks, the price could quickly slide to $0.22 and then $0.18, a drop of nearly 30%. For buyers, the key invalidation is reclaiming $0.27. That could open a short bounce to $0.29 and $0.32.

For now, fading chatter, seller-tilted volume, and a bearish chart pattern all point the same way: unless $0.25 holds (the key support), the Pi Coin price risks another sharp leg down.