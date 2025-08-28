Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network introduced Linux Node support and confirmed plans for a protocol upgrade to version 23, aiming to enhance infrastructure and expand KYC integration. Infrastructure Upgrades Gain Momentum Pi Network launched the Pi Node Linux, giving operators—particularly exchanges and service providers—a standardized way to run node software. The rollout eliminates the need for customized builds […]

