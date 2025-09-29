ExchangeDEX+
Polkadot Bets on pUSD Stablecoin — But Can It Escape aUSD’s Shadow?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/29 11:00
Polkadot (DOT) is preparing to launch a new stablecoin, pUSD, through the RFC-155 proposal. The Polkadot community is championing pUSD as a key solution to unleash its DeFi potential, cut dependence on USDT/USDC, and boost ecosystem autonomy.

However, some are concerned that they might repeat past mistakes. pUSD is an over-collateralized stablecoin fully backed by DOT, deployed on Asset Hub, and using the Honzon protocol developed by Acala. Acala is the former issuer of aUSD, a stablecoin project that failed disastrously.

Can pUSD Stablecoin Avoid the Same Fate as aUSD?

Reusing Honzon – the framework Acala previously relied on to issue aUSD is raising concerns. That incident eroded trust in the Acala team, with some even accusing them of “blaming a hack” while failing to compensate users adequately.

Approval rate of the proposal at the time of writing. Source: Polkadot

Even those who support Polkadot launching its native stablecoin still see Honzon and Acala as lessons that cannot be ignored. They propose the project should “move forward independently from the Acala team.” In addition, they call for the Technical Council to take clear responsibility for governance.

Too Many Risks

Setting aside concerns about Honzon and the Acala team, Polkadot’s pUSD also faces skepticism within the community. One primary reason is the structure that DOT solely backs it.

While the exact overcollateralization ratio remains unclear, this could trigger liquidation cascades and add selling pressure on the token. Although the pUSD model is safer than Terra’s UST because it is overcollateralized, relying only on DOT as collateral introduces significant risks.

Previously, MakerDAO’s DAI also started as ETH-only collateral. But today, MakerDAO supports Multi-Collateral DAI (MCD). They allow users to back DAI with crypto assets such as ETH, WBTC, LINK, UNI, stETH, and even Real World Assets (RWAs) like US Treasuries.

Additionally, another X user pointed out that the Polkadot ecosystem already has more advanced native solutions like HOLLAR. The Hydration runtime builds this stablecoin, optimizes it for appchains, and positions it as superior to the legacy aUSD architecture. Therefore, many argue that instead of repeating a “regular” EVM model, Polkadot should leverage its unique strengths. This would enable the creation of a stable, secure solution worthy of its ecosystem’s potential.

pUSD is undoubtedly a strategic move by Polkadot to unlock DeFi potential. It could bring significant benefits if it proves secure and sees widespread adoption in the ecosystem. However, the ghost of aUSD’s failure continues to cast doubt within the community.

To avoid repeating the same mistakes, Polkadot must work to dispel those lingering concerns. The fact that the DOT supply is capped at 2.1 billion, as reported by BeInCrypto, could help fuel the ecosystem’s growth.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43

