The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a… The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a…

POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:14
Zypher Network
POP$0.009756+8.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02299-6.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016958-0.99%
Boost
BOOST$0.13226+28.17%
1
1$0.010149-22.09%
Key Points:
  • POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury.
  • Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch.
  • $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase.

Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins.

This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves.

POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC

POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy.

This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment.

Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning.

Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments

Did you know?
MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a market dominance of 58.23%. However, it experienced a 3.62% decrease in the past 24 hours. Over 19,926,143 BTC are currently in circulation out of the 21 million maximum supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that such developments could shift financial landscapes, bringing Bitcoin further into mainstream consciousness. Increased corporate participation might prompt regulatory discussions and drive technological advancements in safeguarding digital assets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/pop-culture-bitcoin-fund-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON