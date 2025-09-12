Private Telegram Group That Was Early on Shiba Inu and Pepe Is Buying This Coin Heavily in the Last 72 Hours

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 18:45
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573-0.52%
YZY
YZY$0.4411-0.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118+19.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001049+0.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002666+5.50%

The private Telegram group that can name early winners such as Shiba Inu, Pepe, and the YZY coin of Kanye has switched to Little Pepe. Members have been making large purchases in the last 72 hours. Their activities indicate optimism that this project will be the second big meme coin breakout.

Building a Meme-Powered Ecosystem

Little Pepe aims to introduce more than hype. The project has its base on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins. This chain merges meme culture with a genuine technological foundation. The potential features of Little Pepe are all about zero transaction tax, anti-bot protections, staking rewards, DAO governance, and a Meme Launchpad.  Most projects suffer from sniper bot manipulation and high costs for retail investors. Little Pepe offers practical solutions to both challenges. By combining utility with culture, the project positions itself as a potential hub for meme-driven innovation.

CertiK Audit Brings Security Assurance

Security is a very important consideration for a new initiative. Little Pepe has already been fully audited by the blockchain security leader CertiK. This certification of the codebase of the project enhances investor confidence. Such an audit would make Little Pepe stand out among speculative launches whose foundations are not so solid. The project has obtained a listing on CoinMarketCap as well. This move will facilitate easier monitoring of its performance by traders and increase transparency. Greater exposure via these platforms tends to draw more attention to the crypto community.

Little Pepe Presale Nears $25M Target

The LILPEPE presale is progressing rapidly. Stage 12 is almost sold out, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase to $0.0022. Investors have already contributed $24.62 million of the $25.475 million target. More than 15.34 billion tokens have been sold, representing 97.44% of the current allocation. The strong demand highlights investor appetite and leaves only a small window before prices rise.

Community Engagement Through a $777,000 Giveaway

Little Pepe is holding a massive communal giveaway in order to celebrate its momentum. Ten of the winners will have the LILPEPE tokens worth $77,000. The work of this project to compensate its initial contributors and increase the loyalty of the population can be observed in this total $777,000 reward campaign.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is performing well with high presale demand, increased credibility with a CertiK audit, and community-driven incentives. The project is attracting a lot of attention now that a Telegram group that had the early successes supports it. Combining cultural value and blockchain technology, Little Pepe is making a name as more than a meme coin.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.06+3.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09508-5.59%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06304-4.01%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2808+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0068-5.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open