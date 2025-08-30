PUMP Explodes After Triangle Breakout, Could Hit $0.004 Soon

Pump.fun (PUMP) has attracted intense market interest following a sharp breakout that pushed its price up by over 7% in the past day. With the day’s trading touching close to $330 million, analysts believe token may retest higher prices around $0.004 soon.
Currently, PUMP is trading at $0.003635 and has gained 7.28% in the last 24 hours. The token market cap has risen to $1.28 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume is up by 24.78% at $329.71 million with higher market activity.
According to crypto analyst CryptOpus, PUMP recently broke out of a triangle setup, which sparked a sharp upward move. The token surged more than 21% following this breakout and later tested a new support zone on shorter time frames. The action is a clear next leg of the uptrend that can hit as high as $0.004, according to the next target by the analysts.
The breakout fueled positive sentiments among the holders of the asset, who are now thinking that PUMP may potentially go even further if the buying pressure remains strong.
Pump showed strength in derivative trading, rising 65.17% to $1.03B. At the same time, open interest rose 11.26% to $496.80 million, indicating more investor demand and liquidity in the market. The rise of open interest is a sign of more positions initiated and fewer existing ones being closed, which usually reflects rising investor confidence and expectations of continued volatility.
On the other hand, the OI Weighted stands at 0.0138%, quite a low level. Although activity has gained pace and liquidity is elevated, market-wide leverage pressure is stable and well-balanced. In simple terms, investors are participating more actively but without excessive risk-taking, which could stabilize price actions in the near term.
