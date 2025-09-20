Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red. Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also […]Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red. Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also […]

Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 01:43
FUNToken
FUN$0.009549+0.97%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.84%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002203-18.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-6.42%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00727-6.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02445-2.27%

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red.

Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also affected the whole Pump.fun ecosystem. Their market cap has dropped 6% to $3.85 billion. TROLL is down 10%, Aura is down 12%, Fartcoin, PNUT, and Moo Deng have also experienced small declines.

Pump.fun’s 30-day rally remains intact, but short-term risks persist. 

Pump.fun is still up 142% in the past 30 days. Also, PUMP remains just 11.5% below its all-time high of $0.008819, reached September 14.

Pump.fun’s price is tied to its aggressive token buyback program for its native PUMP. Since launching the initiative in July, the platform has purchased $97.4 million worth of PUMP, which offset 6.67% of the total circulating supply, according to the official buyback tracker. 

Pump.fun allocates 100% up from an earlier 25% of its platform revenue to buy back PUMP tokens. This policy, which started in late July 2025, uses all prior-day revenue for daily repurchases. 

Also, the token processed $942 million in transaction volume on Sunday before topping $1.02 billion on Monday. As reported by Cryptopolitan, this translated to surpassing the perpetual exchange Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days. Behind stablecoin projects Circle and Tether, it ranked third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols. 

According to analysts, PUMP’s drop stems from a mix of profit-taking, overheated technicals, and fragile market sentiment. Although its 30-day rally remains intact, short-term risks persist. Pump.fun needs to hold the $0.007368 Fib level, which is currently almost out of reach.

Top 10 memecoins are all in red

The top 10 memecoins have all declined in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin slid 6.6%, Shiba Inu is down 4%, PEPE is down 5.6%, Meme core is down 11.5%,  PUDGY dipped by 8.2%, BONK notched a decline of 5.7%, and TRUMP has dropped 2.8%. Collectively, the meme market shed 6.37% over the past day, shrinking to $77.09 billion.

Top 10 memecoins price action in 24hrs. Source: Coinmarketcap

This comes after the broader memecoin market cap spike, climbing to $83 billion on Sunday and holding above $80 billion on Monday. 

The rate cut anticipation had a hand. However, although the Fed’s rate cut is a dovish stance that will cause investors to invest more in memecoins, it also introduces potential volatility risks. 

The market’s sensitivity to Federal Reserve policies could lead to fluctuations if future policies are more conservative. Historical trends, like the December 2024 rate cut, resulted in sharp price declines in the crypto market. The crash of SafeMoon and other meme coins in 2024 shows how unstable the sector is, and worries that inflation will rise to 3.1% in 2025 could cause sharp adjustments. 

Additionally, a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ effect causes investors to sell off after the rate cut confirmation, potentially leading to price drops.

Still, the Fed’s September 2025 rate cut has ignited a speculative frenzy in the memecoin sector, which has signaled a potential “meme coin hunting season” driven by shifting liquidity and retail investor behavior. 

This shift, coupled with projections of two additional 2025 rate cuts, has created a perfect storm for risk-on assets, with meme coins emerging as both beneficiaries and barometers of speculative capital flows. Therefore, the memecoin industry awaits the rally to be back. 

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana struggles to sustain momentum while XRP fights to break $3. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) draws investors with cheap fees, 690% APY staking, and meme-powered utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9922-3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5279-5.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569-4.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 03:40
Share
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415-7.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007795-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Share
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-4.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)