pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.