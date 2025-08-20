Pump.fun Leads LetsBonk With $800M Revenue As Solana Memecoin Battle Grows

Pump.fun has maintained its lead over LetsBonk, crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. The competition suggests the growing shift for Solana-based tokens.

Pump.fun Tops LetsBonk, Surpasses $800 Million in Revenue

According to on-chain data from Dune Analytics, Pump.fun has accumulated around $800.6 million in fees since launch. This came primarily through its 1% swap fee on token transactions.

Source: Dune Analytics; Pump.fun Lifetime Revenue

This came after Pump.fun launched a buyback program, purchasing over $33 million worth of PUMP tokens. This purchase limited the supply while boosting the price. This buyback is one of the largest the platform has done, which adds confidence to positive market outlooks.

Recent data also shows that Pump.fun dominates 91% of all daily token listings on decentralized exchanges, while LetsBonk has dropped to just 3%. Many top meme coins creators are now choosing Pump.fun over LetsBonk, which increases Pump.fun’s market share.

Furthermore, with 24,911 tokens launched and a 0.84% graduation rate, Pump.fun’s trading volume reached almost $100 million in a single day. LetsBonk, on the other hand, launched 442 tokens with a graduation rate of 2.26% but much lower volume and participation.

LetsBonk Challenges, But Pump.fun Regains Lead

While Pump led the Solana memecoin ecosystem, LetsBonk briefly overtook it in July. t accounted for almost 74% of the daily launches of Solana tokens. LetsBonk saw a sharp increase in activity and user adoption during that time, while Pump’s daily revenue fell as low as $169,000.

However, Pump.fun recovered swiftly. It regained the lead by early August, generating $1.35 million in revenue per day as opposed to $250,000 for LetsBonk.

According to Dune Analytics data, the platform now boasts over 38,000 active users. Meanwhile, LetsBonk recorded only 633, with transaction counts standing at 548,834 compared to 33,716.

Additionally, for the second consecutive week, the platform has led all memecoin launchpads across key metrics. This includes revenue, token launches, graduations, and active wallets. Meanwhile, LetsBonk unveiled a new rewards system and committed 1% of its revenue to buybacks of BONK ecosystem tokens. This represents a strategy to close down the gap.

Source: BlockWorks; Solana Launchpad Revenue

It is also worth mentioning that Pump.fun introduced the Glass Full Foundation (GFF), a new initiative designed to inject liquidity into selected projects. By supporting promising tokens, the program aims to reduce the failure rate of new launches in the memecoin market. This update has led to more projects to migrate from LetsBonk into the Pump.fun’s launchpad.

The competition between LetsBonk and Pump.fun continues to be representative of the larger Solana memecoin trend. Both platforms are pushing the limits of what memecoin ecosystems can accomplish through innovation and liquidity incentives.

Michael Adeleke Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.