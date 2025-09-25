PWEASE’s Wild Ride: JD Vance’s Meme Post Sparks 14.8% Gain

Solana-based meme coin PWEASE got a lot of attention in the crypto space. Do you know why? It happened right after the U.S. Vice President JD Vance shared a self-deprecating meme on social media. That post sparked a quick 65 percent jump in the token’s price over just one hour.

The value dipped 24% since then. Now it sits at a market cap of about 4.65 million dollars. The coin first popped up back in February. That ties to when Vance suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should thank America for help in the fight against Russia.

PWEASE Market Overview

At press time, PWEASE sits at about $0.00478. That means a 14.8% bump in the last day. Market cap comes in around $4.78 million. Trading volume over 24 hours varies. Circulating supply is 999.92 million tokens. Maximum supply caps at 1 billion. The coin hit a high of $0.0532 back on March 15, 2025. Now it’s down 91% from that.

Source: CoinCodex Source:

Also Read: Crypto Market Heat: New Tokens, U.S. Court Ruling, and JD Vance’s Bold Moves

The Power of Memes

PWEASE coin currently exhibits how the meme posts can make a crucial change in the crypto market. In the meme, the token plays off Vance’s chat with Zelensky in a funny way. It spread fast across online spots. People shared edited pics of Vance looking like a chubby kid.

In one, he says, You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky. That stuff went viral pretty quickly. It all mixes politics with laughs and digital money. Kind of makes you see how these worlds overlap in unexpected ways.

Market Volatility

PWEASE has seen some wild ups and downs, just like a lot of meme coins. Early March brought it to a high of 54 million in market cap. Then it crashed hard, down 92% to around 4 million.

Vance’s recent post gave it a boost back to life. This swing points out how tricky these investments can be. Market mood changes everything fast.

Also Read: Solana Faces Selling Pressure, but Support Around $212 to $215 Holds

Comparison to Other Meme Coins

On the other hand, President Trump’s official meme coin stayed flat today without any improvement or decline. The coin is down 9 percent from last week.

Since the coin’s launch in January, it has been going high, and now it has dropped close to 90 percent. PWEASE’s move stands out against President Trump’s official meme coin. It shows how a single celebrity nod or social post can flip things in the meme coin scene.

Wrapping it up

The rise of PWEASE pulls together humour, politics, and crypto in a way that grabs attention. Investors need to stay sharp as this crypto space keeps changing.

Meme coins always work with the feelings more than the solid plan alone sometimes. Overall, Do Your Own Research (DYOR) is so much important.

Also Read: New Solana Rally Incoming: SOL Could Hit $219 by September End