QB Depth Chart And Injury Updates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:17
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: LaNorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in action during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Brendan Ross/Vanderbilt University/University Images via Getty Images)

University Images via Getty Images

No player moves the college football betting line quite like the quarterback. The best can be worth more than a touchdown compared to the backup, and here’s a look at some of the notable Power 4 QB depth chart and injury updates heading into Week 4.

Garrett Nussmeier

LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier has been slowed by a torso injury, head coach Brian Kelly said. He does not appear to be in any danger of missing Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, but the Tigers should be able to cruise with or without Nussmeier. After tough games against the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators already, this could be a great opportunity to limit his workload if LSU builds a big lead. If that happens, look for Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren to make his Tigers debut.

Austin Simmons

Ole Miss Rebels QB Austin Simmons reaggravated his left ankle injury in last weekend’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. He originally suffered the injury the previous game and did not start but entered when backup Trinidad Chambliss briefly exited. Head coach Lane Kiffin said he anticipates Simmons will start on Saturday against Tulane. If not, Chambliss is likely in line for his second consecutive start.

LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers is listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report heading into Saturday’s road matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Head coach Shane Beamer declined to say whether he suffered a concussion last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores but said he’s optimistic Sellers will be available. The Gamecocks would turn to Luke Doty if Sellers is unable to go.

Kaidon Salter

Colorado Buffaloes QB Kaidon Salter is back in the starting lineup, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, after taking a back seat to Ryan Staub in last week’s loss to the Houston Cougars. Salter started the first two game of the season before being benched, and true freshman Julian Lewis has not received much work to this point of the season. The Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night.

Billy Edwards

Wisconsin Badgers QB Billy Edwards missed the last two games after suffering a knee sprain in the season opener and is in danger of missing Saturday’s matchup with the Maryland Terrapins, his former team. Head coach Luke Fickell said he’s day to day and does not know if he’ll return this week. San Diego State Aztecs transfer Danny O’Neil has been starting in his place and would get another shot if Edwards remains out.

Cam Fancher

UCF Knights QB Cam Fancher returned to practice, but head coach Scott Frost did not say who will start on Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Fancher suffered leg and back injuries in the season opener and missed the previous matchup prior to the bye week. Indiana Hoosiers transfer Tayven Jackson got the start with Fancher out, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens on Saturday afternoon.

Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia Mountaineers QB Nicco Marchiol was benched over the weekend, but all is likely forgiven after he returned to lead WVU to a 31-24 victory over the Pitt Panthers. Jaylen Henderson and true freshman Scotty Fox received multiple drives before Marchiol returned, and he will get the start on Saturday at Kansas.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikbuchinger/2025/09/18/college-football-qb-depth-chart-and-injury-updatesweek-4/

