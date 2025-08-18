Quid Miner launches new contract, users can earn XRP every day

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:16
XRP’s renewed momentum, coupled with growing interest in cloud mining, is drawing investors toward compliant, income-generating platforms like Quid Miner.

Table of Contents

  • What is cloud mining?
  • Why Quid Miner stands out
  • How to start mobile cloud mining in 3 steps
  • About Quid Miner
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Institutional inflows and pending ETF approvals strengthen XRP’s legitimacy in global finance.
  • Quid Miner offers mobile-first cloud mining with AI optimization, multi-coin support, and green infrastructure.
  • Investors gain daily passive income through flexible plans, starting with a free $15 signup bonus.

XRP is back in focus as institutional inflows rise and optimism builds around multiple XRP ETF filings awaiting SEC approval this October. With Ripple’s case against the SEC finally settled and appeals withdrawn, regulatory clarity is opening the door for broader adoption. Meanwhile, XRP continues to prove its value in cross-border payments, already used by over 100 banks and financial institutions worldwide.

For investors, this momentum underscores a shift toward legitimacy and growth. But in today’s volatile market, many are seeking compliant, secure ways to earn passive crypto income beyond simply holding tokens.

That’s where Quid Miner comes in, a global, mobile cloud mining platform that transforms smartphones into reliable crypto income generators.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining allows users to earn cryptocurrency by renting computing power from professional data centers instead of buying and maintaining expensive mining rigs. This model eliminates hardware costs, electricity bills, and technical complexity, delivering daily passive income directly to investors’ wallets.

Quid Miner has taken this concept further, making it mobile-first and globally accessible, providing investors with one of the best cloud mining platforms in 2025.

Why Quid Miner stands out

  1. AI mining optimization: Real-time allocation of hash power to maximize daily returns.
  2. Multi-coin support: Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT seamlessly.
  3. Bank-grade security: McAfee®, Cloudflare®, 2FA, and encrypted wallets safeguard funds.
  4. Green infrastructure: 100% renewable energy powering global data centers.
  5. User rewards: $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, and referral commissions up to 4.5%.

How to start mobile cloud mining in 3 steps

  1. Start with Quid Miner: Get a $15 free plan and enjoy $0.60 in daily passive income at no cost.
  2. Quick sign-up: Register with an email, log in, and begin mining instantly.
  3. Pick a plan: Choose from flexible contracts designed for different budgets and goals.

Sample mining contracts:

  • Bitcoin Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4/day | Total Return: $108
  • XRP Growth Plan: $600 | 6 Days | $7.20/day | Total Return: $643.20
  • Strategic Miner: $3,000 | 20 Days | $39/day | Total Return: $3,780
  • DOGE & LTC [Antminer L7]: $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4/day | Total: $11,304.80
  • Elite Package: $50,000 | 45 Days | $910/day | Total Return: $90,950

Each plan differs in hash power, duration, and returns. Visit the contracts page on the official website to explore all options after logging in.

About Quid Miner

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner has operated under strict international compliance since launching cloud mining services in 2018. Today, the company runs renewable-powered mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, providing stable computing power to users across 180+ countries. With 24/7 multilingual support, Quid Miner ensures a seamless mining experience worldwide.

Conclusion

As XRP gains momentum and regulation brings clarity, investors are turning to secure income solutions. Quid Miner meets that demand with compliant, green, mobile-first mining, offering a simple path to steady daily returns.

To learn more about Quid Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
