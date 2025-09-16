Research: Ethereum core developers earn a median salary of about $140,000, and can double their salary by switching jobs

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to DL News, a recent survey shows that the median salary for core software developers who maintain and improve the Ethereum blockchain is $140,000, while those with the opportunity to switch jobs could earn a median salary of up to $300,000. Data indicates that there are currently approximately 200-300 core developers working on Ethereum, approximately 190 of whom are members of the protocol guild. By comparison, an entry-level employee at Coinbase earns approximately $150,000 in base annual salary, plus an additional $56,000 in stock and bonus incentives.

