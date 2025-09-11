Rex-Osprey Set to Launch Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs This Week

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 16:19
Rex-Osprey Crypto ETF

The post Rex-Osprey Set to Launch Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. crypto market is preparing for a landmark week as Rex-Osprey’s highly anticipated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are scheduled to launch this Friday. The lineup includes ETFs linked to Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), BONK, and TRUMP tokens, all of which have cleared the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) 75-day review window without objection.

SEC Clears the Path for Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s decision not to object during the 75-day review period effectively gives Rex-Osprey the green light. These funds fall under the “40 Act” category, meaning they won’t hold spot crypto directly but will still provide regulated exposure to major tokens.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted:

XRP ETF Could Set Records

Among the lineup, the XRP ETF is generating the most buzz. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted:

With deadlines for other ETF applications arriving in October, many experts believe billions of dollars could enter the market if investor demand matches expectations.

Dogecoin ETF Makes History

The Dogecoin ETF (ticker: DOJE) is another milestone. It would be the first regulated U.S. product giving investors direct exposure to Dogecoin. Both retail traders and institutions are expected to pay attention, given DOGE’s popularity and cultural presence in crypto.

SEC’s Mixed Signals

While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are moving forward, other applications face delays. The SEC recently extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs until November 14, 2025. Similarly, Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF has been pushed back to November 12. Meanwhile, BlackRock’s request to add staking to its Ethereum ETF awaits a final ruling on October 30.

These delays show the SEC’s cautious approach to more experimental crypto products, even as it allows others to advance.

What It Means for U.S. Markets

The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs marks another step in the integration of digital assets into regulated financial markets. While these funds don’t provide direct spot exposure, they make it easier for both institutions and everyday investors to participate.

With XRP and DOGE leading the charge, this week could be a turning point for crypto ETFs in the United States.

FAQs

When do the new Rex-Osprey crypto ETFs launch?

The Rex-Osprey ETFs, including funds for Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, are scheduled to launch this Friday.

What is the significance of the SEC’s 75-day review?

The SEC did not object during its 75-day review window, effectively giving the Rex-Osprey ETFs the green light to begin trading.

Will these ETFs hold the actual cryptocurrencies?

No. These are “40 Act” funds, meaning they provide regulated exposure to the tokens but will not hold the spot assets directly.

Are other crypto ETFs facing delays?

Yes, the SEC has delayed decisions on Franklin’s Solana/XRP ETFs and Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF until November, showing a cautious approach.

