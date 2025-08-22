The post Ripple and SBI VC Trade to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ripple and Japan’s SBI Holdings, through its subsidiary SBI VC Trade, have announced a partnership to distribute the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan starting in the first quarter of 2026. This collaboration aims to widen the availability of Ripple’s stablecoin in the Japanese market, providing a reliable and secure digital currency option for users and investors. The move highlights growing enthusiasm for stablecoins and digital assets in Japan’s financial ecosystem.
