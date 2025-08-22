Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

SPONSORED POST*

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is being compared to the top-performing meme coins in history, with projections to hit the $50 billion market cap milestones reached by Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). In the last bull run, these two coins showed that meme-driven assets with strong communities can reach valuations thought impossible. Today, Dogecoin is at $36.6 billion and Shiba Inu is at $8.15 billion, proving the market can support multi-billion-dollar meme coins and supporters think $LILPEPE could be next.

Following the Path of Meme Giants

$LILPEPE is more than a meme token. It’s built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain for speed, scalability and ultra-low transaction fees. At its core, the $LILPEPE token powers payments, staking rewards and governance. The team is transparent and states there is no transaction tax and anti-bot measures in place to protect the community. The tokenomics play a key role in the growth model. Out of a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion are allocated for presale, 13.5 billion for staking and rewards, 10 billion each for liquidity, centralized exchange (CEX) reserves and marketing and 30 billion for chain reserves. This structure is designed to support both early adoption and long-term sustainability, two factors that helped SHIB and DOGE reach their historic peaks.

Presale Momentum Driving Market Cap Potential

The presale is currently in Stage 11, priced at $0.0020 per token, with the next stage rising to $0.0021 and over $20 million has already been raised, and 13.1 billion tokens have been sold out of the 14.25 billion available in this stage.

Participation options include ETH or USDT (ERC-20) via wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, with ETH needed for gas fees when paying in USDT. Debit and credit card purchases are also enabled to enjoy a wider market. The roadmap includes themed growth stages such as “Pregnancy,” “Birth,” and “Growth,” moving toward staking features, community-led governance and a meme-focused project launchpad. After the presale completion, listings on centralized exchanges will likely follow, as well as increase the trading volume and market cap.

Community Growth and $777K Giveaway

To encourage more adoption, $LILPEPE has launched a $777,000 giveaway, with 10 winners each receiving $77,000 in tokens. The minimum presale contribution to enter is $100. These types of campaigns have helped meme coins like SHIB and DOGE go viral before big runs. SHIB and DOGE have proven that meme coins can reach $50 billion market caps. $LILPEPE’s utility, tokenomics and presale hype have put it in line to achieve a similar level of success.

Dogecoin’s $36.6 billion and Shiba Inu’s $8.15 billion market caps are on a scale. If current growth continues, $LILPEPE could be one of the biggest meme coins in the market.

About Little Pepe ($LILPEPE):

Little Pepe is a meme coin inspired by frog culture on a high-speed Layer 2 blockchain. It merges meme appeal with blockchain utility to create an open and decentralized ecosystem.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.