SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/16 06:45
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins says the agency is “mobilizing” to make the U.S. a global hub for digital assets, the federal regulator told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo in an interview on August 15.

SEC ‘Mobilizing’ to Make America Crypto Capital, Paul Atkins Says

During his appearance on the media outlet on Friday, Atkins doubled down on his commitment to following through with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to make the U.S. a worldwide digital asset epicenter.

“A couple weeks ago, the administration issued the President’s Working Group report on digital assets in the United States and there are clear directions from the SEC…for us to go forward and make what the president has announced as his intention to make America the crypto capital of the world,” Atkins said.

“We’re mobilizing at the SEC all the different divisions and offices to focus on making that announcement become reality,” he added.

SEC Shifts Away From Regulation-By-Enforcement Approach

News of Atkins’ latest interviews comes just days after he reaffirmed his dedication to shifting the SEC away from its prior regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector.

In an August 11 X post, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce praised the agency dropping its case against crypto platform Ripple.

“A welcome development for many reasons, including that minds once occupied with litigation now can concentrate on creating a clear regulatory framework for crypto,” Peirce wrote.

“Commissioner Peirce is right. With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. “Our focus should be on building a clear regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.”

In short, Atkins’ message is clear: the SEC is shifting gears from fighting crypto in courtrooms to crafting rules that could cement America’s place as the world’s digital asset powerhouse.

