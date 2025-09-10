Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine SHIB in Q4 2025? Find the details below!

Layer Brett (LBRETT) May Be The Star Of The Altcoin Market In 2025

Just based off of the information on its roadmap, it is glaringly obvious that Layer Brett is bringing a whole new vibe to the meme coin market. It emphasizes more than just memes: NFT functionality, gamified minting systems, and cross-chain interoperability are all on the horizon.However, what truly sets Layer Brett apart is its foundation as a Layer 2 solution designed for speed and cost-efficiency.

Transactions settle with near-instant finality, and gas fees are so small they barely register, which makes the network practical for everyday activity rather than being limited to speculative trades. This efficiency puts Layer Brett in the same conversation as Layer 2 heavyweights like Arbitrum, and zkSync, yet its origins couldn’t be more different.

While those established projects can trace their beginnings back to polished corporate funding rounds and carefully curated strategies, Layer Brett came from a grassroots community that wanted genuine ownership of the systems they used. This sense of raw independence has been carried into the design itself, particularly evident in how earnings are structured.

Holders can stake their LBRETT tokens directly with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and enjoy over 800% APY without the need for intermediaries or KYC data. Everything stays in their control, which is exactly what the community wanted. For many investors, the presale represents the most critical stage. Early access not only allows entry at the ground floor, but it also comes with structured incentives designed to increase value long before the token makes its public debut.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Huge Chance Of Falling Astronomically

SHIB has drawn fresh interest from buyers, but the price action still looks trapped in a sideways pattern. The 10-day average sits at $0.000012115 and the 100-day line hovers at $0.000012274, which shows how balanced the market is. Shiba Inu’s momentum has some strength at 55, yet the speed reading at 97 signals that conditions are still quite overheated.

Moreover, SHIB’s price resistance is firm at $0.000013683 while support is holding near $0.000011083. From this, traders know that a break either way could shape the next big move. If the floor gives way, SHIB could tumble toward $0.000009783 which would mark a drop of more than 20% and shake out weak hands.

If SHIB loses its footing, November could bring an even worse decline that will completely negate recent optimism. On the other hand, if support holds, Shiba Inu may yet surprise traders who have been betting against it. Either way, the indecision won’t last long, and SHIB’s breakout or breakdown is edging closer.

Conclusion

While SHIB is expected to decline in November, Layer Brett’s presale has sparked FOMO among investors with its trajectory hinting at something even bigger. With over $3 million raised in its ongoing presale, this new meme token is off to a remarkable start. For those looking to get in early, Layer Brett is currently priced at just $0.0055!

