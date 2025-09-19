Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 09:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims to rank among the top 10 of the cryptos by the end of this cycle, but bigger market attention is beginning to turn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently at $0.035. While SHIB’s rally is a cyclical reflection of the resurgence of memecoins, Mutuum Finance is creating a completely new narrative based on real utility and sustainable development. 

As a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, MUTM offers investors access to a platform which is set to create tangible value independent of speculation. With its innovative model and rapidly growing user base, many analysts see Mutuum Finance emerging as one of the next big cryptos.

Shiba Inu Pops Up as Support Moves In

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001307, with intraday highs reaching $0.00001361 and lows dipping as low as $0.00001296.  The token has been showing gradual upward momentum, driven primarily by community buying, higher social activity, and fresh speculation. Resistance is near $0.000014, and support is floating around $0.0000129–$0.0000131, suggesting SHIB could test higher levels if buying volume increases. Contrasted with SHIB’s largely sentiment-driven action, Mutuum Finance, is viewed by analysts as having more upside potential under current market conditions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance offers investors an opportunity to be part of the project’s early adopters and buy tokens at a much lower price. Selling for $0.035 per MUTM in presale Phase 6, the token’s price will increase to $0.04 in Phase 7. Presale has been a success, with over $15.9 million raised and more than 16,370 token holders, which indicates good investor sentiment and market confidence.

To enhance security, Mutuum Finance has launched an official Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK, with payouts of up to $50,000 USDT. Publicly open, the program invites white-hat hackers, developers, and researchers to scan for possible vulnerabilities in the codebase. Rewards are tiered by severity to ensure that even minor issues get resolved before release. The program is a testament to Mutuum’s commitment to safety, transparency, and investor confidence.

MUTM is a hybrid two-tier lending protocol with Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) mechanisms for optimal flexibility.

With the P2C system, contracts continuously track the market to calculate interest rates. The structure enables investors to gain passive income and borrowers to borrow at competitive interest rates, and transactions are automatically performed by the contracts.

The P2P model guarantees direct interaction between borrowers and lenders, eradicating the need for intermediaries. This more hands-on alternative is perfect for riskier assets, such as meme coins, and grants autonomy and effectiveness in a trustless environment.

Infrastructure and Price Discovery

For receiving accurate and timely price data, Mutuum Finance deploys Chainlink oracles, consolidating valuations for top-cap assets such as USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feeds, and on-chain data feeds are also deployed for accuracy even in the scenario of volatile markets. The strong pricing foundation is leveraged in stable collateral management, liquidation, and risk analysis to maintain the protocol stable and efficient in all scenarios.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly turning out to be the next DeFi sensation while Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims for a top 10 position. Stage 6 presale tokens are at $0.035, and will jump 14.29% to $0.04 in Stage 7. The project has recorded $15.9M with 16,370+ holders already in. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a P2C/P2P lending dual framework, and Chainlink-based price discovery, MUTM is scalable and secure.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

