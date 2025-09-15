Shiba Inu's Layer-2 Network Breached, Over $1 Million Each in Ethereum, SHIB Stolen: How It Was Done

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 11:08
The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) team posted a detailed account of the hacking incident that impacted its ecosystem on Saturday, including details about the assets affected and subsequent actions taken.

