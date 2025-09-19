Shinedown Extends Its Historic Rock Radio Record

Shinedown lands its twenty-first No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay as “Killing Fields” climbs to the top, extending the band’s record for the most leaders ever. ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express at The Orange Peel on August 25, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Getty Images for SiriusXM

Throughout 2025, rock band Shinedown has been releasing brand new music. For the moment, the group hasn’t yet announced a new full-length, which would be its first since Planet Zero dropped in the summer of 2022. The outfit has shared multiple tunes, and all of them have become hits on one of Billboard’s radio tallies.

This frame, as Shinedown’s latest single “Killing Fields” improves on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group extends its own record and makes history once more.

Shinedown Scores a Historic Leader

“Killing Fields” climbs to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after sitting in second place just last frame. Eight weeks into its time on the tally, the cut becomes Shinedown’s twenty-first leader.

Shinedown Extends The Band’s Lead In No. 1s

As “Killing Fields” steps up, Shinedown furthers its lead as the musical act with the most winners ever on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Three Days Grace comes in second place in terms of number of leaders with 19, while Five Finger Death Punch settles in third, with 16.

Shinedown’s Near-Perfect Top 10 Streak

Throughout the years, Shinedown has sent 34 tracks to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. All but one of those have entered the top 10, and most — 21 — have reached the summit. “Bully” and “Save Me” are tied as the group’s longest-running rulers with an even dozen frames spent at No. 1 apiece.

Shinedown and Foo Fighters Share aRecord

While Shinedown doesn’t face any competition when it comes to the most No. 1s in the history of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group is tied with another beloved name in terms of top 10 wins. Foo Fighters have also claimed 33 top 10 smashes on the radio list, and the bands are matched for the most placements between Nos. 1 and 10 of all time. Unlike Shinedown, however, Foo Fighters have only collected 14 No. 1s – enough to tie Metallica for the fourth-most in the list’s history.