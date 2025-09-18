Shytoshi Kusama Addresses $2.4 Million Shibarium Bridge Exploit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:46
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,07119-34,01%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0,1902+3,14%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,139247+0,57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017165-0,09%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000593+1,19%

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, has publicly addressed the Shibarium bridge exploit that occurred recently, draining $2.4 million from the network. After days of speculation about his involvement in managing the crisis, the project leader broke his silence.

Kusama emphasized that a special “war room” has been set up to restore stolen finances and enhance network security. The statement is his first official words since the bridge compromise occurred.

“Although I am focusing on AI initiatives to benefit all our tokens, I remain with the developers and leadership in the war room,” Kusama posted on social media platform X. He dismissed claims that he had distanced himself from the project as “utterly preposterous.”

The developer said that the reason behind his silence at first was strategic. Before he could make any statements publicly, he must have taken time to evaluate what he termed a complex and deep situation properly. Kusama also vowed to provide further updates in the official Shiba Inu channels as the team comes up with long-term solutions.

As highlighted in our previous article, targeted Shibarium’s bridge infrastructure through a sophisticated attack vector. Hackers gained unauthorized access to validator signing keys, compromising the network’s security framework.

The hackers executed a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE ShibaSwap tokens. The validator power on the network was majority held by them after this purchase. They were able to transfer assets out of Shibarium with this control.

The response of Shibarium developers was timely to limit the breach. They instantly halted all validator functions in order to avoid additional exploitation. The team proceeded to deposit the assets under staking in a multisig hardware wallet that is secure.

External security companies were involved in the investigation effort. Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with internal developers to examine the attack and discover vulnerabilities.

The project’s key concerns are network stability and the protection of user funds, as underlined by the lead developer, Dhairya. The team is working around the clock to restore normal operations.

In an effort to recover the funds, Shiba Inu has offered a bounty worth 5 Ether ($23,000) to the hackers. The bounty offer includes a 30-day deadline with decreasing rewards after seven days.

Market Impact and Recovery Incentives

The exploit caused serious volatility in the marketplace of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. SHIB dropped about 6% after the news of the attack. However, The token has bounced back and is currently trading at around $0.00001298 at the time of writing.

SHIB Price Source CoinMarketCap

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11075/shiba-inu-leader-breaks-silence-on-2-4-m-shibarium-exploit-confirms-active-recovery

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Authorities in Shenzhen, China, urged the public to stay vigilant after uncovering illegal fundraising schemes masked as stablecoin investments.
Share
PANews2025/07/07 21:15
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116 290,7-0,49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,00053+0,60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0,00811-1,24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,00053+0,60%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2598+0,15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review