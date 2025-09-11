Simpsons XRP Predictions Explored

Did the Simpsons Really Predict XRP’s Next Move?

A video stirred up excitement in the crypto world by claiming that The Simpsons predicted XRP wIll reach $589 by the end of the year. The video uses a range of visual “evidence,” logo comparisons, social media coincidences, and meme logic.

The video shows a logo called the “tri skeleton” which exactly matches the Ripple/XRP logo. The video also claims the show (or at least some edited image associated with it) contains a chalkboard scene where Bart writes “XRP to hit $589+ by EOY”. Alongside this, the video points out that Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, follows 589 people on X , which could be a symbolic link.

The video does acknowledge partway through that the $589 prediction is fake, saying it was created by someone from the XRP community. When one goes looking for third-party verification, the story unfolds differently.

Outlets like Investing.com showed that the screenshot of Bart writing “XRP to hit $589+ by EOY” is not from any real episode of The Simpsons. It was fabricated as a thumbnail for YouTube and shared across social media, giving the impression of something it never was. The “Frinkcoin” episode, which the video and others often cite as the source, is real — it aired in 2020 and includes a sequence explaining blockchain and cryptocurrencies — but it does not include that chalkboard prediction. The fake screenshot started circulating around that time, but then grew into a meme, a recurring piece of “Simpsons XRP prediction” lore.

The claim about Brad Garlinghouse following 589 accounts is somewhat rooted in what many crypto community members observe. Some have documented that at times his following count on X hovers around or was set at 589. Whether this is intentional or simply coincidental is not confirmed.

XRP’s all-time price action (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Further examination of fact-checks shows that when Dec. 31, 2020 arrived, XRP’s price was nowhere near $589. The “prediction” never manifested in price, and no official Simpsons content contains that claim.

In short, the video’s presentation is built largely on symbolic associations, visual similarities, and meme culture, rather than verifiable Simpsons episodes making price predictions.