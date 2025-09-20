Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap.

Solana (SOL)

Source: TradingView

Solana trades between 213.85 and 257.95 after a hot run. The coin is up 9.26% in 7 days, 33.79% in 30 days, and 90.64% in 6 months. Momentum stays firm and keeps drawing fresh bids.

The 10-day average at 245.46 has moved above the 100-day line at 238.90, a positive hint. RSI at 64.54 and Stochastic at 78.63 hover near overbought, while MACD holds at 2.59. Buyers now watch 275.87, about 11% above the top of the current band. Clearing that level could spark a run to 319.97, another 25% higher. If energy fades, price may retreat to 187.67, roughly 14% under the lower edge, with 143.57 as the deeper backstop.

Charts favor more gains as long as SOL stays above 187.67. A push through 257.95 could lift the coin 20-30% in coming weeks, echoing its recent monthly pace. Failure to beat 275.87 may cool the advance and shave 8-12%. The strong half-year climb and rising averages point up, but swings will stay sharp.

