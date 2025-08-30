Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 19:40
solana5 main image 1 39

The Solana meme coin boom turned heads last year, with tokens like dogwifhat (WIF) skyrocketing in value seemingly overnight. That meteoric rise cemented WIF as a cultural icon in the Solana ecosystem and drew billions in speculative capital. However, the peak liquidity phase for Solana memes has passed, sparking an exodus into fresher plays that can still deliver asymmetric returns. 

And according to growing consensus across CT, Reddit, and even trading desks, the most likely candidate to deliver the next parabolic Dogwifhat-style rally is Layer Brett (LBRETT)—an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin presale that is rapidly closing on the $2 million milestone.

Why Solana meme coins may have peaked

No one denies the success of Solana meme coins like BONK, PENGU, and dogwifhat. Their virality drove Solana back into the spotlight as the “retail chain” of the last bull cycle. But the truth is, these tokens are now multi-billion dollar giants, leaving little room for exponential upside. To 10x or 20x from here would require institutional capital inflows on a scale that is simply unrealistic. If you’re buying Solana meme coins at $3B valuations, you’re the mark.

The smart money isn’t buying overextended Solana meme coins. It’s chasing the next Dogwifhat narrative, where entry prices are low and upside is uncapped.

image 1 37

Why Layer Brett is the next breakout

Unlike pure memes on Solana, Layer Brett fuses viral energy with tangible blockchain infrastructure by drawing on meme coin appeal merged with core Ethereum infrastructure as the next-generation L2 protocol. This hybrid approach allows it to:

  • Deliver low gas fee crypto transactions while staying anchored to Ethereum security.
  • Offer staking rewards north of 1,300% APY, rewarding early entrants with massive yield.
  • Leverage meme coin branding to capture retail FOMO while appealing to institutional flows targeting exposure to the broader Ethereum ecosystem and billions in projected institutional inflows.

With a presale price of just $0.005 and $1.8 million already raised, Layer Brett offers the exact asymmetry that Dogwifhat did in its early days. Only this time, it’s tied to Ethereum and its massive resurgence.

Smart money is piling into the Layer Brett presale

Analysts tracking whale wallets note that early capital is flowing out of Solana meme coins and into presales with institutional adjacency. LBRETT has emerged as the top gainer of this rotation, as it straddles both worlds: the meme-fueled virality retail craves and the Ethereum Layer 2 utility institutions are looking for.

This dual appeal is exactly why traders are calling Layer Brett the next dogwifhat play— but with even more potential upside. If WIF could do 200x from launch, the consensus is clear: LBRETT could be the one to replicate that parabolic trajectory in 2025.

Don’t leave the Layer Brett presale too late

The Solana meme coin era minted fortunes, but the parabolic plays on that chain are already behind us. The next Dogwifhat moment isn’t on Solana…it’s happening now on Ethereum through Layer Brett (LBRETT) and its crypto presale. With $1.9 million raised and the $2 million milestone approaching, the presale window is fast shrinking.

For investors chasing the best meme coin to buy now, the choice is clear. Layer Brett combines Ethereum’s institutional gravity with meme coin virality. If you missed WIF early, this is the chance not to miss again.

LBRETT is available now at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
