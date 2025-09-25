The crypto market is once again proving its resilience, with Solana (SOL) leading the charge. SOL has surged nearly 29% in the past 72 hours, reclaiming the $222.45 level and pushing its market capitalization above $110 billion. With trading volume surpassing $9.5 billion, Solana continues to show strong momentum heading into September. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) […]The crypto market is once again proving its resilience, with Solana (SOL) leading the charge. SOL has surged nearly 29% in the past 72 hours, reclaiming the $222.45 level and pushing its market capitalization above $110 billion. With trading volume surpassing $9.5 billion, Solana continues to show strong momentum heading into September. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) […]

Solana Surges Nearly 29% to $222; Is ConstructKoin (CTK) the Dark Horse of This Altseason?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/25 21:01
CertiK
CTK$0.3281-7.52%
Solana
SOL$202.04-5.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,315.87-1.90%
ConstructKoin

The crypto market is once again proving its resilience, with Solana (SOL) leading the charge. SOL has surged nearly 29% in the past 72 hours, reclaiming the $222.45 level and pushing its market capitalization above $110 billion. With trading volume surpassing $9.5 billion, Solana continues to show strong momentum heading into September.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates above $111,000, while Ethereum (ETH) holds near $4,602. Other majors like BNB and XRP are also showing gains, adding to the sense that a new phase of altseason may be underway.

But while Solana’s rally dominates headlines, analysts are pointing to an unexpected contender for breakout growth — ConstructKoin (CTK), which has just launched its presale.

Solana’s Market Momentum

Solana’s recovery in 2025 has been remarkable. After weathering past network issues, the project has re-established itself as a top Layer-1, favored by developers for its high throughput and low fees. Analysts highlight $210–$220 as the next resistance zone, while $198 serves as near-term support.

Source: TradingView

Despite this strength, Solana’s valuation means that most investors see it as a steady growth play rather than a moonshot candidate. For those chasing higher convexity, attention is shifting toward smaller-cap presale projects.

ConstructKoin (CTK) Emerges as a Dark Horse

ConstructKoin (CTK) is positioning itself as a standout contender in 2025 by focusing on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Unlike Solana, which competes in the Layer-1 space, CTK introduces a fresh model: bringing the global real estate sector to blockchain.

Its presale is designed with 10 phases, gradually raising token value from $0.01 to $1, with a fundraising goal of $100 million. This structure provides early investors with asymmetric upside while laying the foundation for large-scale adoption.

Analysts Compare CTK to Early SOL and LINK

Just as Solana disrupted Ethereum’s dominance with scalability and Chainlink solved the oracle challenge, ConstructKoin is targeting one of the largest untapped markets in blockchain — real estate.

By opening up the returns available in secured real estate development finance and property ownership through transparent on-chain financing, CTK could revolutionize how real-world assets are accessed in Web3. Analysts argue that CTK’s early positioning gives it the potential to replicate the kind of exponential growth once seen by SOL and LINK as the CTK protocol is built out. 

Final Thoughts

Solana’s surge above $200 reaffirms its strength as a Layer-1 leader, but for investors looking for the next breakout opportunity, ConstructKoin (CTK) is emerging as a dark horse candidate for 2025.

With a real estate–backed model, structured presale, and growing analyst buzz, CTK could be the project that defines the next stage of crypto adoption — offering both stability and explosive upside.

Name: Construct Koin (CTK)

Telegram: https://t.me/constructkoin

Twitter: https://x.com/constructkoin

Website: https://constructkoin.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,321.6-2.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

Morning Update — 19.09.2025