Stellar’s XLM Token Drops 6% as Institutional Selling Intensifies

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.439-5.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09879-1.91%
Stellar
XLM$0.3939-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-5.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021072-8.86%

Stellar’s XLM token came under heavy institutional selling pressure between August 17 at 3:00 PM and August 18 at 2:00 PM, sliding from $0.43 to $0.41 in a 6% decline.

Trading volumes during the 24-hour period topped $30 million, representing roughly 7% of daily turnover.

The most notable liquidation event occurred between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM on August 18, when institutional sellers offloaded more than 60 million tokens. This selloff forced XLM down from $0.42 to $0.41, creating strong resistance at the $0.42 level and defining new support near $0.41.

Despite attempts at recovery, the asset consistently failed to breach the resistance zone, signaling persistent institutional bearishness and leaving XLM vulnerable to further downside.

The final trading hour on August 18 added fresh pressure, as XLM registered a 1% drop between 1:21 PM and 2:20 PM. Institutional selling accelerated between 1:31 PM and 1:42 PM, with corporate liquidations pushing prices from $0.41 to $0.41 on volumes exceeding 2.7 million units.

This flurry of activity confirmed resistance at $0.41 and set a short-term support floor at the same level. Multiple recovery attempts throughout the hour were met with renewed selling pressure, culminating in a stagnant close around $0.41 with minimal volume in the last 20 minutes.

The lack of buying interest highlights the possibility of further weakness should sellers regain momentum.

XLM/USD (TradingView)

XLM/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/18/stellar-s-xlm-token-drops-6-as-selling-pressure-intensifies

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000103-4.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9099-4.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-5.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.0503+1.94%
CAR
CAR$0.010649+1.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005602-5.46%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest