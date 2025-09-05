Stripe, Paradigm test new rails for stablecoin payments with Tempo

Stripe and Paradigm’s new blockchain project, Tempo, shifts the focus from DeFi to core business functions. Its architecture is optimized for payroll, B2B invoices, and remittances, seeking to give stablecoins a tangible utility beyond trading pairs.

  • Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments at enterprise scale.
  • The project targets payroll, invoices, and remittances, with partners including Deutsche Bank, Visa, and OpenAI.

On September 4, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison announced Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain incubated in partnership with venture firm Paradigm. Positioned as an independent company, Tempo is designed to process stablecoin transactions at a scale that rivals traditional financial networks.

Stripe and Paradigm are Tempo’s first investors, while early design partners range from Deutsche Bank and Visa to OpenAI and DoorDash. The initiative reflects Stripe’s ongoing expansion into digital assets, following its $1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge last year and wallet provider Privy in June.

How Tempo’s design choices set it apart

Tempo’s architecture represents a fundamental departure from existing blockchains by prioritizing the specific demands of corporate finance over general-purpose computation. Where networks like Ethereum or Solana are designed as global computers for everything from NFTs to decentralized apps, Tempo functions more like a dedicated financial utility.

Per the announcement, the blockchain’s core innovation lies in solving the practical frictions that have prevented businesses from adopting crypto rails at scale. For instance, while a trader might tolerate fee volatility in ETH or SOL, a company processing payroll needs absolute cost certainty. Tempo allows fees to be paid in any stablecoin, effectively denominating transaction costs in a predictable fiat currency.

According to its official website, Tempo includes native support for batch transfers, a critical tool for companies paying thousands of employees or vendors at once. Its memo fields are compatible with ISO 20022, the global standard for financial messaging, which allows for seamless reconciliation with existing banking systems.

Additionally, built-in compliance features like “allowlists” and “blocklist” provide the guardrails necessary for regulated entities to participate, with the design philosophy being one of neutrality.

Collison noted that the project is currently being spearheaded by a compact, fifteen-person team operating under the leadership of Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang. A broader launch timeline remains undefined, reflecting an enterprise-focused, iterative approach to development.

