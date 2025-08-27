Sui (SUI) Price: Technical Analysis Points to $4.00 Target as Token Tests Support

The next few days will be critical for SUI as traders watch to see if the token can hold above $3.45 and potentially reclaim the $3.50 level. A successful defense of this support zone could set the stage for a move toward the $4.00 target that many analysts have identified.

Market analysts are closely watching to see if SUI can regain support above $3.50, which would help re-establish market confidence. A sustained breakout above this level could potentially open the door to the $3.70-$4.00 range.

From a technical perspective, SUI is under pressure following its dip below key levels. The MACD histogram reading of -0.0293 indicates that downward momentum may still be in play, making the coming days crucial for determining price direction.

In contrast, Cetus, which remains the largest DEX on Sui, has maintained steady performance with $170.7 million in daily volume. This indicates a consolidation of its position despite the emergence of new competitors.

The token is currently testing important support levels after slipping below its 50-day moving average of $3.69 and dropping under the pivot point of $3.46. This price action comes as network activity shows uneven growth across decentralized exchanges on the Sui blockchain.

Sui has shown modest gains in the past 24 hours, though market signals remain mixed as the cryptocurrency faces critical technical levels. Trading at $3.45 at the time of writing, SUI has experienced a 3.25% increase over the last day, with a substantial 24-hour trading volume of $2.24 billion and a market capitalization of $8.06 billion.

