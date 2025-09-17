‘Superman’ Will Be Free To Stream Much Sooner Than Expected

Superman (2025) Credit: Warner Bros

James Gunn’s Superman has proven to be one of this year’s more controversial films, at once exciting fans about a revived DC cinematic universe and drawing criticism from fans of Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder as well as people who just didn’t think it was a very good movie.

I didn’t like the movie very much. Not because I think it was wrong for Gunn to recast Superman, mind you. I liked Cavill a great deal in the role, but I like David Corenswet just as much. I think he’s a great choice and did a terrific job. My problems with Superman were all about the writing and direction. Like Snyder, Gunn has a very distinct style. Neither director was the right choice for Superman. You can read my review of Superman for a more in-depth explanation of my complaints.

One of the main things I ask myself after watching a film is “Would I like to see this again?” Sometimes the answer is “Yes, as soon as possible. I’m headed back the movie theater next week!” That’s when I really love a movie, as was the case with this year’s best film, Weapons. More often than not, the answer “Yes, but I’ll wait for it to come out on streaming” or “Yes, but I’ll wait until I get the 4K Blu-ray.”

If that’s your answer for Superman, you’re in luck. DC just announced that the film will arrive on HBO Max this Friday, September 19th. It’s been available for weeks on VOD but now you can watch for free (your HBO Max subscription notwithstanding).

Of course, my answer to that question after watching Superman was “No, I don’t think I’ll be watching this again.” However, in the intervening weeks, I’ve decided that I probably will watch it again. Not because I thought it was brilliant filmmaking, but because I’m curious if my mind will change at all on a second viewing. I doubt it, but you never know. It’s happened before.

In related news, we also know that the sequel to Superman will be called Man Of Tomorrow and is coming out just about two years after the first film’s theatrical debut. It appears that Superman will be teaming up with rival Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) this time around, which means the next villain ought to be truly terrifying. Of course, with Gunn once again behind the wheel I’m nervous that this will be just as disappointing as the first film. I like Gunn as a director. I’m enjoying his show Peacemaker at the moment and the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie remains one of my favorite MCU flicks. He’s just not the right choice for Superman. Oh well.