SWIFT Taps Linea for Blockchain Messaging Pilot

SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys. Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token. SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear. SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards. The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025. Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger. Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability. In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase. We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the value shows up. Tom Zschach, SWIFT Scaling Blockchain Messaging Faces Legal and Compliance Hurdles Supporters argue blockchain messaging could enhance settlement efficiency, programmability, and transparency. However, hurdles remain. Banks face steep integration costs, operational risks, and regulatory scrutiny around token issuance and transaction data. One critical obstacle is legal certainty. Settlement is a legal construct, not a technical one. We need to align a blockchain’s confirmation model with legal finality. Without that alignment, scaling will be difficult. Tom Zschach, SWIFT The comment highlights why standards, rulebooks, and jurisdictional clarity are essential for recognizing on-chain settlement in court. While full adoption is uncertain, the pilot signals SWIFT’s intent to align its infrastructure with emerging digital asset markets. The outcome could determine whether blockchain becomes embedded in global interbank communication.SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys. Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token. SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear. SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards. The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025. Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger. Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability. In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase. We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the value shows up. Tom Zschach, SWIFT Scaling Blockchain Messaging Faces Legal and Compliance Hurdles Supporters argue blockchain messaging could enhance settlement efficiency, programmability, and transparency. However, hurdles remain. Banks face steep integration costs, operational risks, and regulatory scrutiny around token issuance and transaction data. One critical obstacle is legal certainty. Settlement is a legal construct, not a technical one. We need to align a blockchain’s confirmation model with legal finality. Without that alignment, scaling will be difficult. Tom Zschach, SWIFT The comment highlights why standards, rulebooks, and jurisdictional clarity are essential for recognizing on-chain settlement in court. While full adoption is uncertain, the pilot signals SWIFT’s intent to align its infrastructure with emerging digital asset markets. The outcome could determine whether blockchain becomes embedded in global interbank communication.

SWIFT Taps Linea for Blockchain Messaging Pilot

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 09:28
LINEA
LINEA$0.02819+9.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4288+3.30%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00222-10.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.007819+2.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01169+1.29%

SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys.

Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token.

SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial

A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear.

SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards.

The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025.

Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger.

Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability.

In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase.

Supporters argue blockchain messaging could enhance settlement efficiency, programmability, and transparency. However, hurdles remain. Banks face steep integration costs, operational risks, and regulatory scrutiny around token issuance and transaction data. One critical obstacle is legal certainty.

The comment highlights why standards, rulebooks, and jurisdictional clarity are essential for recognizing on-chain settlement in court.

While full adoption is uncertain, the pilot signals SWIFT’s intent to align its infrastructure with emerging digital asset markets. The outcome could determine whether blockchain becomes embedded in global interbank communication.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1101+0.27%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.111813+4.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0126-24.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.4291+3.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12133-0.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.012796-1.78%
Union
U$0.010697-3.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.895-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Vesting NFTs Surge on BNB Chain as Token Lockups Become Tradable

XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto