Tether Confirms $8.61 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings

Key Points: Tether maintains significant Bitcoin reserves, reinforcing its market strategy.

Tether holds 77,447 BTC, worth $8.61 billion.

Tether’s actions support Bitcoin’s value as a corporate store of value.

Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed via social media that most of its Bitcoin holdings, totaling 77,447 BTC worth $8.61 billion, are directly stored at a specific address.

This demonstrates Tether’s continued Bitcoin-first strategy, influencing investor confidence and potentially stabilizing the cryptocurrency market during volatile periods.

Tether’s $8.61 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Strategy Confirmed

Tether’s confirmation of its significant Bitcoin holdings comes as CEO Paolo Ardoino reiterated the firm’s Bitcoin-first strategy. Ardoino has previously highlighted the company’s focus on maintaining Bitcoin reserves as part of its treasury strategy. Tether’s Bitcoin address, bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4, contains 77,447 BTC, amounting to $8.61 billion.

The move emphasizes Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset for institutional investment. Ardoino had asserted that Tether would continue allocating profits into Bitcoin and other assets like gold, maintaining its diversifying stance amidst market fluctuations.

Market reactions to Tether’s disclosure have remained closely monitored. Cryptocurrency analyst Samson Mow noted that Tether’s transparent allocation strategy could enhance Bitcoin’s value perception, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

Bitcoin Price Analysis Amid Tether’s Holdings Disclosure

Did you know? Tether’s strategic shift towards direct Bitcoin holdings mirrors its historical tactics of leveraging blockchain technology to fortify liquidity and asset diversification. This long-standing approach has consistently influenced broader market engagement with Bitcoin.

The latest data from CoinMarketCap lists Bitcoin’s price at $111,324.94, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume reached $26.55 billion, reflecting an 8.37% decrease. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has increased by 3.25%, highlighting ongoing value stabilization.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research attributes Tether’s Bitcoin strategy to a broader market trend toward asset-backed stability. This approach, showing resilience in volatile markets, not only supports Tether’s reserve strategy but also positions Bitcoin as a critical hedge against other market fluctuations.