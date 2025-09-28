The post Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion. Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether. SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks. Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion. This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion. If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments. Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding Did you know?Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54… The post Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion. Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether. SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks. Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion. This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion. If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments. Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding Did you know?Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54…

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 11:00
Key Points:
  • Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion.
  • Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether.
  • SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks.

Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion.

This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round

Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion.

If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments.

Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding

Did you know?
Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history.

According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that Tether’s proposed financing could propel wider institutional adoption of USDT, but also heighten regulatory focus. Historical trends suggest stablecoin expansion often results in enhanced liquidity in crypto markets, yet the financial implications for Tether remain contingent on regulatory frameworks and investor sentiment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/tether-softbank-private-funding-round/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
