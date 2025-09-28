Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion.

Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion.

This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round

If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments.

Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding

Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history.

According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that Tether’s proposed financing could propel wider institutional adoption of USDT, but also heighten regulatory focus. Historical trends suggest stablecoin expansion often results in enhanced liquidity in crypto markets, yet the financial implications for Tether remain contingent on regulatory frameworks and investor sentiment.