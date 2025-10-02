ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC dominating the market; that dominance is slipping as yield-bearing challengers and bank-backed consortia gain share, dropping the USDT+USDC combined market share from 91.6% in early 2024 to about 83.6% today. USDT and USDC combined market share has fallen from 91.6% to ~83.6%. Emerging yield-bearing stablecoins like Ethena’s USDe have grown rapidly, changing competitive dynamics. Bank consortia and regulatory shifts (e.g., MiCA, GENIUS discussions) increase issuance options and distribution channels. Primary keyword: stablecoin duopoly — Learn why USDT and USDC market share is declining and what new issuers mean for stablecoin investors. Read more. Despite dominating stablecoin inflows, Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC have slowly lost market share, signaling the end of the “stablecoin duopoly.” Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing nominal market capitalizations, their combined dominance of the stablecoin market has declined meaningfully since early 2024. Data tracked by industry aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko show a notable shift in market share allocation. What is the stablecoin duopoly and is it ending? The stablecoin duopoly describes USDT and USDC controlling the majority of circulating stablecoins. Their combined share peaked at 91.6% in March 2024 and has since declined to roughly 83.6%, driven by yield-bearing entrants and new bank-issued initiatives. How have USDT and USDC market shares changed since 2024? USDT and USDC reached a combined market capitalization share of 91.6% when the market was near $140 billion. At that peak, USDT was ~ $99 billion and USDC ~ $29 billion. Since Oct. 2, 2024, the pair has lost more than 5% of combined share, now roughly 83.6%. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko Why are challengers gaining traction? New issuers are offering yield-bearing mechanics, attractive passive returns, and varied collateral… The post Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC dominating the market; that dominance is slipping as yield-bearing challengers and bank-backed consortia gain share, dropping the USDT+USDC combined market share from 91.6% in early 2024 to about 83.6% today. USDT and USDC combined market share has fallen from 91.6% to ~83.6%. Emerging yield-bearing stablecoins like Ethena’s USDe have grown rapidly, changing competitive dynamics. Bank consortia and regulatory shifts (e.g., MiCA, GENIUS discussions) increase issuance options and distribution channels. Primary keyword: stablecoin duopoly — Learn why USDT and USDC market share is declining and what new issuers mean for stablecoin investors. Read more. Despite dominating stablecoin inflows, Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC have slowly lost market share, signaling the end of the “stablecoin duopoly.” Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing nominal market capitalizations, their combined dominance of the stablecoin market has declined meaningfully since early 2024. Data tracked by industry aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko show a notable shift in market share allocation. What is the stablecoin duopoly and is it ending? The stablecoin duopoly describes USDT and USDC controlling the majority of circulating stablecoins. Their combined share peaked at 91.6% in March 2024 and has since declined to roughly 83.6%, driven by yield-bearing entrants and new bank-issued initiatives. How have USDT and USDC market shares changed since 2024? USDT and USDC reached a combined market capitalization share of 91.6% when the market was near $140 billion. At that peak, USDT was ~ $99 billion and USDC ~ $29 billion. Since Oct. 2, 2024, the pair has lost more than 5% of combined share, now roughly 83.6%. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko Why are challengers gaining traction? New issuers are offering yield-bearing mechanics, attractive passive returns, and varied collateral…

Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:19
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
COM
COM$0.004637+6.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08591-8.85%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0049-5.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.004492+1.60%

Stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC dominating the market; that dominance is slipping as yield-bearing challengers and bank-backed consortia gain share, dropping the USDT+USDC combined market share from 91.6% in early 2024 to about 83.6% today.

  • USDT and USDC combined market share has fallen from 91.6% to ~83.6%.

  • Emerging yield-bearing stablecoins like Ethena’s USDe have grown rapidly, changing competitive dynamics.

  • Bank consortia and regulatory shifts (e.g., MiCA, GENIUS discussions) increase issuance options and distribution channels.

Primary keyword: stablecoin duopoly — Learn why USDT and USDC market share is declining and what new issuers mean for stablecoin investors. Read more.

Despite dominating stablecoin inflows, Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC have slowly lost market share, signaling the end of the “stablecoin duopoly.”

Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing nominal market capitalizations, their combined dominance of the stablecoin market has declined meaningfully since early 2024. Data tracked by industry aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko show a notable shift in market share allocation.

What is the stablecoin duopoly and is it ending?

The stablecoin duopoly describes USDT and USDC controlling the majority of circulating stablecoins. Their combined share peaked at 91.6% in March 2024 and has since declined to roughly 83.6%, driven by yield-bearing entrants and new bank-issued initiatives.

How have USDT and USDC market shares changed since 2024?

USDT and USDC reached a combined market capitalization share of 91.6% when the market was near $140 billion. At that peak, USDT was ~ $99 billion and USDC ~ $29 billion. Since Oct. 2, 2024, the pair has lost more than 5% of combined share, now roughly 83.6%.

Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko

Why are challengers gaining traction?

New issuers are offering yield-bearing mechanics, attractive passive returns, and varied collateral frameworks. Nic Carter, partner at Castle Island Ventures, notes that intermediaries and startups are becoming more assertive, creating a “race to the bottom with yield” or a competitive yield frontier that undercuts legacy issuers.

Ethena’s USDe is singled out as the largest recent success, expanding supply to an estimated $14.7 billion by offering yield derived from basis trading strategies. Other notable entrants include Sky’s USDS, PayPal’s PYUSD, World Liberty’s USD1, Ondo’s USDY, Paxos’ USDG, and Agora’s AUSD (all referenced as plain text sources).

How will bank-issued stablecoins affect the market?

Regulatory changes and bank collaboration are reshaping distribution. Carter argues that consortia of banks are the most plausible challengers because no single bank has the distribution to match Tether. Recent European efforts, including a joint venture involving ING and UniCredit under MiCA compliance, aim to issue a euro-denominated stablecoin in H2 2026.

Five top yield-bearing stablecoins by market cap. Source: CoinGecko

What regulatory and market risks should readers consider?

Yield-bearing stablecoins face scrutiny in legislative discussions like the US GENIUS Act. Regulatory pressure can alter product structures and distribution. Investors should watch official regulatory texts, market-cap data from monitoring services such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko, and announcements from major payment firms and banks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly is the stablecoin duopoly dissolving?

The duopoly has declined from 91.6% in March 2024 to about 83.6% now, a drop of roughly 8 percentage points. The pace depends on issuance velocity of yield-bearing coins and bank consortia rollout timetables.

Are yield-bearing stablecoins safe?

Yield-bearing stablecoins carry additional counterparty and market risks versus traditional fiat-backed stablecoins. Regulatory safeguards and transparent reserve reporting improve trust, but returns often reflect higher structural complexity.

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “NewsArticle”,
“headline”: “Stablecoin Duopoly Eroding as Yield-Bearing and Bank-Backed Coins Rise”,
“image”: [“https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199a4bd-c02e-7733-a800-74b54be52490.webp”],
“datePublished”: “2025-10-02T08:00:00Z”,
“dateModified”: “2025-10-02T08:00:00Z”,
“author”: {
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “COINOTAG”
},
“publisher”: {
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “COINOTAG”,
“logo”: {
“@type”: “ImageObject”,
“url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/logo.png”
}
},
“description”: “stablecoin duopoly — USDT and USDC market share is sliding as yield-bearing and bank-backed stablecoins rise; key data and expert insight.”,
“mainEntityOfPage”: {
“@type”: “WebPage”,
“@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/stablecoin-duopoly”
}
}

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “FAQPage”,
“mainEntity”: [
{
“@type”: “Question”,
“name”: “What is the stablecoin duopoly?”,
“acceptedAnswer”: {
“@type”: “Answer”,
“text”: “The stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC controlling the bulk of stablecoin market capitalization; their combined share has dropped from 91.6% in March 2024 to around 83.6%.”
}
},
{
“@type”: “Question”,
“name”: “Why are yield-bearing stablecoins growing?”,
“acceptedAnswer”: {
“@type”: “Answer”,
“text”: “Yield-bearing stablecoins attract capital by offering passive returns, often sourced from basis trades or DeFi strategies, which appeals to holders seeking yield in a low-interest environment.”
}
}
]
}

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “HowTo”,
“name”: “How to monitor stablecoin market share shifts”,
“description”: “Practical steps to track changes in stablecoin dominance and evaluate new issuers.”,
“step”: [
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“name”: “Check market-cap aggregators”,
“text”: “Review market capitalization and supply figures from data aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko as plain-text references.”
},
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“name”: “Compare yield structures”,
“text”: “Analyze the mechanics of yield-bearing stablecoins to understand sources of return and associated risks.”
},
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“name”: “Monitor regulatory updates”,
“text”: “Follow legislative developments and bank announcements for changes that enable or restrict new issuances.”
}
]
}

Key Takeaways

  • Declining dominance: USDT and USDC combined share fell from 91.6% to ~83.6% since early 2024.
  • New competition: Yield-bearing stablecoins, led by Ethena’s USDe, and bank consortia are reshaping market dynamics.
  • Investor action: Track transparent reserve reporting, yield mechanics, and regulatory developments before reallocating capital.

Conclusion

The stablecoin duopoly is under pressure as yield-bearing entrants and bank-backed consortia expand supply and distribution. Market-share declines, expert commentary from Nic Carter, and on-chain data point to a more fragmented stablecoin landscape. Market participants should watch issuance trends, regulatory signals, and reserve disclosures closely.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/tethers-usdt-could-cede-market-share-as-usdc-slips-and-yield-bearing-rivals-challenge-stablecoin-duopoly/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02068+33.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006465-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05744-3.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.05493+2.57%
LightLink
LL$0.009647+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Bitcoin superpower push: Trump urges US to lead crypto race

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,981.69
$102,981.69$102,981.69

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,365.18
$3,365.18$3,365.18

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2916
$2.2916$2.2916

+0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.64
$159.64$159.64

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0413
$1.0413$1.0413

-4.04%