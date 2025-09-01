The Best Of The Red Carpet At 2025 Venice Film Festival Week 1

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage) WireImage

The 2025 Venice Film Festival got underway in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Aug. 27 with writer-director Paolo Sorrentino’s Italian love story, La grazia, which is one of the 21 films playing in competition.

Since then, several major world premieres for upcoming high-profile Hollywood releases have been unveiled, including Jay Kelly, After the Hunt, Bugonia and Frankenstein.

The 2025 Venice Film Festival — which is now in its 82nd year — runs through Sunday, Sept. 7. Naturally, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars attended the world premieres of their films in Venice, including George Clooney, Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts.

See photos from the first week of the prestigious film festival below.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 27: Cate Blanchett attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett attended the Venice Film Festival opening night premiere of La Grazia on Wednesday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Emma Stone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Emma Stone attended the red carpet world premiere of director Yorgos Lanthimos’ alien invasion comedy Bugonia on Thursday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Alicia Silverstone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bugonia star Alicia Silverstone also attended the film’s red carpet premiere in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone, Aidan Delbis and Jesse Plemons attend the “Bugonia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bugonia director Yorgos Lanthimos gathers with his Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone, Aidan Delbis and Jesse Plemons at the film’s red carpet premiere in Venice on Thursday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jay Kelly star George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, attended the red carpet premiere of the comedy drama on Thursday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Jay Kelly star Adam Sandler walked the red carpet premiere for the film with his daughters Sunny Madeline Sandler and Sadie Madison Sandler, and wife, Jackie Sandler.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jay Kelly star Billy Crudup attended the film’s premiere with his wife, actor Naomi Watts.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Laura Dern attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Jay Kelly star Laura Dern attended the film’s red carpet event before the film’s world premiere in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

After the Hunt star Julia Roberts attended the red carpet for the world premiere of director Luca Guadagnino’s psychological drama on Friday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Ayo Edebiri attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Hunt star Ayo Edebiri attends the red carpet world premiere of the film on Friday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Andrew Garfield attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Hunt star Andrew Garfield waves to attendees of the red carpet premiere of the film in Venice on Friday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Chloe Sevigny attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Hunt star Chloë Sevigny star attends the red carpet premiere of the film in Venice.

Italian film director Luca Guadagnino attends the red carpet of the movie “After the Hunt” presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on August 29, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino attends the red carpet of his film Friday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Oscar Isaac attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac attended the Guillermo del Toro film’s red carpet premiere on Saturday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Mia Goth attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Frankenstein star Mia Goth also attended the film’s red carpet premiere in Venice on Saturday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Jacob Elordi attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi points out somebody in the crowd at the film’s world premiere Saturday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Guillermo del Toro attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro attended the film’s world premiere at Venice on Saturday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Christoph Waltz attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during The 82nd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage) Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Frankenstein star Christoph Waltz attended the red carpet world premiere of the film Saturday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Paris Jackson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Singer and model Paris Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Frankenstein in Venice.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the “Frankenstein” Premiere at The 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images) Deadline via Getty Images

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attended the Frankenstein premiere Saturday in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Jury member Fernanda Torres attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Venice International Film Festival jury member and I’m Still Here Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres attended the Frankenstein premiere on Saturday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Jesse Williams attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

Actor Jessie Williams attended the Frankenstein red carpet in Venice on Saturday.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the Frankenstein world premiere red carpet on Saturday.

The 2025 Venice International Film Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 7.

