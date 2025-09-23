The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market fell today, with 24-hour declines ranging from 2% to 9%. The SocialFi sector led the decline, with TON down 7.03% and GAL bucking the trend and rising 4.46%. BTC fell 1.92%, falling below $113,000, while ETH dropped 3.78%, falling below $4,200. Elsewhere, the Layer 2 sector fell 2.99%, while MNT rose 11.12%; the CeFi sector fell 4.47%, while HYPE fell 7.25%; the Layer 1 sector fell 4.99%, while AVAX rose 4.87%; the Meme sector fell 5.12%, while M rose 6.88%; and the DeFi sector fell 5.40%, while ASTER rose 3.26%. PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market fell today, with 24-hour declines ranging from 2% to 9%. The SocialFi sector led the decline, with TON down 7.03% and GAL bucking the trend and rising 4.46%. BTC fell 1.92%, falling below $113,000, while ETH dropped 3.78%, falling below $4,200. Elsewhere, the Layer 2 sector fell 2.99%, while MNT rose 11.12%; the CeFi sector fell 4.47%, while HYPE fell 7.25%; the Layer 1 sector fell 4.99%, while AVAX rose 4.87%; the Meme sector fell 5.12%, while M rose 6.88%; and the DeFi sector fell 5.40%, while ASTER rose 3.26%.