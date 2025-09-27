The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster featuring Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest). Bleecker Street

Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

The sequel to the 1984 comedy classic This is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Guest), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. Although the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream did not note whether the release date was announced or confirmed by its studio, Bleecker Street, and it is subject to change.

When Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Spinal Tap II: The End Continues available for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price.

Since digital rentals are generally $5 less than purchase prices, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues should be available for rent for $19.99 for 48 hours.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’?

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues to date has earned $2.5 million domestically and nearly $300,000 internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $2.8 million.

The film had a production budget of $22.6 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues earned a 68% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 120 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II‘s dry sense of humor doesn’t reach the heights of the original’s comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.”

The This is Spinal Tap sequel also received a 90% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 250-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the film reads, “Restringing a beloved classic, The End Continues honors the legacy of Spinal Tap and delivers a lighthearted, zany encore sure to delight longtime fans.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 30.

