The first XRP and DOGE ETF are setting the market on fire! ProfitableMining reveals its secrets to making $2,300 a day.

September 2025, New York, USA, with the approval of the first XRP and DOGE ETFs, the prices of both tokens soared. Market sentiment surged, and investors flocked to participate. However, the high barriers to entry and volatility in the secondary market deterred many. Is there a more stable, low-barrier-to-entry way to participate?
The answer: cloud mining. No need to purchase mining equipment or have technical background. With ProfitableMining, even the average person can consistently earn $2,300 a day!
Cloud mining is a way to earn cryptocurrency profits by leasing computing power from remote data centers. Compared to traditional mining, it offers three major advantages:
ProfitableMining is a leading global cloud computing platform headquartered in the UK, providing one-stop mining services to over 3 million users. Its core advantages include:
1. Register: Visit https://profitablemining.com/ to sign up now and receive $17 in free mining.
2. Choose a contract: The platform offers a variety of contracts for investors to choose from.
Recommended for Intermediate Miners (Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm)
Investment: $4,900 | Duration: 22 days | Daily Revenue: $122.5 | Total Net Profit: $4,900 + $2,695
Recommended for Advanced Miners (Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd)
Investment: $13,000 | Duration: 35 days | Daily Revenue: $338 | Total Net Profit: $13,000 + $11,830
Recommended for Top Miners (Avalon Hydro Cooling Mining Box-20ft)
Investment: $100,000 | Duration: 37 days | Daily Revenue: $2,800 | Total Net Profit: $100,000 + $103,600
3. Invite Friends: Invite friends to invest and receive a 5%-3% bonus.
Khalid, 38, from Dubai, UAE — High-net-worth investors seek diversification
“I have years of experience investing in real estate and gold, but I’d like to allocate some of my assets to crypto. Last year, I invested $20,000 all at once in an annual premium contract. Initially, I saw a net return of around $400-500 per day. Now, with the rising prices of XRP and DOGE, the daily returns have exceeded $1,000. While there’s significant volatility, for me, it’s the asset with the greatest growth potential in my portfolio.”
Oliver, 45, from London, UK – Long-term holding and stable withdrawals
“I invested $15,000 all at once in , but I don’t reinvest it all. Instead, I withdraw a portion daily to maintain a stable account balance. This yields slower returns, around $300-350 per day, but also reduces risk. Over the course of a year, I’ve withdrawn more than my principal.”
The era of XRP and DOGE ETF has just begun, and their price potential is far from being fully realized. With ProfitableMining, you don’t need to study K-lines or chase rising and falling prices. Simply rent computing power and steadily capture bull market dividends daily—$2,300 isn’t the end, it’s the beginning!
Learn more at: https://profitablemining.com/
This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.