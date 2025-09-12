The HackerNoon Newsletter: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/11/2025)

Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?


By @IHODLem [ 3 Min read ] Born in 88, Ive lived on both sides of the digital divide. Tech worker grappling with the convenience-to-control pipeline were all walking into. Read More.

Labubu Authenticity Guide


By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines


By @davidivus [ 5 Min read ] Recovering injured soldiers from the Ukrainian frontline is fraught with risk. Now machines are taking on the task. Read More.

Cursor’s Credit-Based Plans Leave Developers Puzzled, Frustrated


By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] Cursors new pricing model sparks community backlash as it shifts from a request-based to a credit-based system. Read More.


