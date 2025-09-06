The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 5, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Gasoline Pump Invented in 1885, The Treaty of Portsmouth in 1905, Voyager 1 probe launch in 1977, and we present you with these top quality stories. From 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In to What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs?, let’s dive right in.

Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.

3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In

By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More.

What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs?

By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, clean up season in software. Read More.

ChatGPT: Best Pal or Police Informant?

By @nofacetoolsai [ 3 Min read ] Is ChatGPT your digital confidant, or a courtroom witness? Discover the chilling truth behind AI surveillance, flagged chats, and your privacy. Read More.

Social Engineering in Crypto — or, You Can Be Your Worst Enemy

By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Crypto scams often trick users, not code. Learn how social engineering works and how to protect yourself from wallet-draining traps. Read More.

